Commitment, not talent, only issue for Clare football boss Colm Collins

Clare senior football manager Colm Collins has said that he believes there are talented footballers in Clare, who could add to the depth of the county football panel in 2018.

However Collins, who has been appointed to a fifth term in the role, has questioned whether players who have impressed during the club championship and are not currently part of the county panel, have the desire to commit to the county set-up.

“The question for those players is are they going to commit to what’s expected from an inter-county footballer? That’s the big question,” said Collins.

“What we’re hoping to do is get the new group in together, before we take in the full group and get a bit of work done with them. We’ll be contacting players in the next week or two and seeing can we get them to commit. Ability wise, there are plenty players out there. It’s just will they buy into the lifestyle and what’s required? If you don’t buy into that, you’re only fooling yourself and everybody else. I won’t be sugar coating it for any of these fellas. I’ve seen serious ability in the championship and if they commit, I think they’ll be fine,” said Collins, who is also Cratloe club manager.

The sole addition to the Clare management team is Rob Mulcahy from Tralee, who succeeds Keith Hennessy as strength and conditioning coach. “Keith, who has been fantastic, opted out for family reasons. We had to see could we get an adequate replacement and I think we’ve got that in Rob Mulcahy. He had been working with Mike McGurn in Belfast. I was very impressed with him and I’m hoping that he will do a very good job for us,” Collins said.

The Clare manager also revealed the Clareboard were keen for the management team to remain in place and made that known shortly after the county’s All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Mayo on July 8.

“The board were very proactive from the start. After the Mayo defeat, they contacted the group through me and said that if we were interested, they wanted us to stay on. They also gave us time to put our stuff together. I met the board officers on Monday night to agree everything. To be fair, anything we’ve asked for, we’ve got,” said Collins. .Meanwhile, two-time Clare All-Star Brendan Bugler, is set to retire from inter-county hurling. An All-Ireland winner in 2013, the Whitegate man made his Clare debut in 2007. It is also expected 2013 All-Ireland winning captain Pat Donnellan, is set to call time on his county career.

Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning U21 football manager Feargal Logan has stepped down. Logan guided the Red Hands to glory in 2015. He informed the county board last night that he would not be putting his name forward for the position of U20 manager for 2018, when the new age group is introduced. Logan’s backroom team of former Tyrone stars Brian Dooher and Peter Canavan are also standing down, but it is unclear if either are interested in the U20 post.