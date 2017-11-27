Home»Sport»Columnist

THE SECRET FOOTBALLER: Footballers want to show more than how fit they are

Monday, November 27, 2017
The Secret Footballer

Our man inside the game knows why players eventually tire of the Tony Pulis way.

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez sees his header go just wide of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's post at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SoccerPremier LeagueWest BromTony Pulis
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Are Arsenal’s duo playing for Arsene or their agents?


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Ireland's next top Olympians? 12 athletes aiming for Tokyo 2020 awarded scholarships

US basketballer high-fives imaginary teammates after incredible 3-on-5 performance

'Shock and profound sorrow' as racing world mourns top trainer's wife who died in hunting fall

In review: 2017 Formula One season

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »