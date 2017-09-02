In the end, I suppose we’ll all be happy if the result is a repeat, writes Liam Mackey.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Martin O’Neill: ‘We know it’s going to be a fight to the death’
In-form Stephen Ward eyes up attack options
Labouring Ireland must skip banana skin
Darren Randolph not looking back in anger at West Ham exit
More in this Section
Wayne Rooney international retirement: With or without Roo...
Breaking Stories
Munster ease home win against Benetton Treviso in Cork
Scotland keep World Cup hopes alive with win over Lithuania
Cheetahs debut in PRO14 with pulsating encounter with Ulster
Late flurry secures win for underwhelming England in Malta
Lifestyle
Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed
Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings
10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic
Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent
More From The Irish Examiner