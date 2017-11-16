Liam Brady believes the lack of emerging talent is linked to Kerr’s absence from an active role in Irish football and that he should be brought back into the fold.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Mark Kinsella hopeful for injection of new blood
As the dust settles, focus now turns to Martin O’Neill's future
FAI counts cost of failing to reach Russia
Scotland eye Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill
More in this Section
Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark
Two games that will define O’Neill’s contribution to Irish football
Breaking Stories
Dunphy suggests Martin O’Neill no longer man for job as bookmakers slash odds on departure
The Irish dream is over but here’s five minnows you can get behind at Russia 2018
Professional cricketer found guilty of exposing himself to two women
How the Ireland squad could change following World Cup exit
Lifestyle
Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant
Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole
Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance
We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job