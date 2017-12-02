Home»Sport»Columnist

LARRY RYAN: Dublin's Blues Sisters and Ireland's girls in green prove a different class

Saturday, December 02, 2017

The enjoyable Blues Sisters gave us plenty of what we are familiar with. The Sacrifices and The Demands. The Savage Hunger. The fierce hurt from last year, writes Larry Ryan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GAALadies Football
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Jana Novotna too strong for trolls and small minds


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Late missed conversion gives Ulster share of the spoils at Dragons

Tiger Woods fares better than expected in Bahamas comeback

Jose Mourinho taking inspiration from a former tennis great in title race

Irish Grand National-winning rider Ger Fox backed to 'learn' from cocaine ban

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »