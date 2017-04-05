So prodigious was Colm Cooper’s talent as a teenager that he usurped more established players, writes Kieran Shannon.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Colm Cooper ‘held huge fear factor’, says Michael Quinlivan
How Colm Cooper’s fellow sports stars reacted to his retirement
Eamonn Fitzmaurice bids farewell to ‘genius’ Colm Cooper
TWEETS: Tributes and reaction to Colm Cooper’s retirement after stellar career
Breaking Stories
Everton come from behind to beat Leicester in six goal thriller
Monaghan relegate Armagh from ladies NFL Division 1
Man United stroll to victory as Sunderland's survival hopes diminish
Galway end Croke Park hoodoo to win Division Two league final
Lifestyle
How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining
How to love your weeds
Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch
Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies
More From The Irish Examiner