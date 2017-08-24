John Divilly believes Lee Keegan should start at midfield in Saturday’s replay as he has the mobility to counteract likely Kerry starter Jack Barry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Can Mayo pass Kingdom test?
Breaking Stories
Bayern bank on Lewandowski as Pole's double sinks Bremen
Callum McGregor goal extends Celtic's unbeaten Premiership run to 43 games
Here's how the Premier League's 3pm games went
Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo
Lifestyle
Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun
It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters
GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar
More From The Irish Examiner