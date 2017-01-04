They say a picture paints a thousand words. If that holds true then the accompanying snap, taken after Simon Zebo scored against Leicester Tigers in Thomond Park last month, tells you a lot about the mood in the Munster camp at present.

South African prop Thomas Du Toit is only in the squad a wet week yet he embraces the try scorer as if they are life-long friends.

It is also said to enjoy sport you should play with a smile on your face. On that basis Zebo is having a ball at the moment. What a contrast to that haunting picture of him lining up for the minute’s silence in memory of Anthony Foley just prior to their Pool 1 Champions Cup game against Glasgow Warriors in Limerick back in October.

That single tear, suspended hauntingly, in honour of a fallen hero. There wasn’t much joy to be found in that landmark performance against the Scots, only relief and pride the passing of Munster’s head coach was marked in a manner he would have appreciated most.

What Munster demonstrated forcibly that day is they are a united bunch. That unity of purpose and togetherness, reignited in the most tragic of circumstances, has fuelled a resurgence that looked unlikely not so long ago. Munster are on a roll at the moment and must build on that for the remainder of the season.

Every journey starts somewhere, baby steps in the right direction. The first was to make Thomond Park a fortress once again and that energetic, St. Stephen’s Day, bonus point win over Leinster confirmed Munster would finish 2016 unbeaten in Limerick. That is hugely significant. Teams were beginning to enjoy travelling there a bit too much for my liking.

Fitting too that particular milestone was signed off against Leinster, the last side to beat Munster there — 7-24 in the corresponding fixture on December 27th, 2015 — 365 days earlier. On its day, with a packed house and a cause to drive everyone, Thomond Park is just about the best club ground in Europe.

In my experience, the only one that comes anywhere close is the Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont. The day after Anthony Foley was laid to rest in Killaloe, Thomond Park rediscovered its soul.

There was a collective responsibility on everyone to light the candle once again and a marker was put down, on and off the field, that reminded everyone what made Munster rugby great.

Unyielding passion, honesty of effort, playing to your strengths. Glasgow did not stand a chance.

When the New Zealand Maori side rocked up a few weeks later, they did so fully cognisant of the history of the venue.

Munster rugby holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the knowledgeable New Zealand rugby supporter. Is there any other kind?

After a facile victory over the full USA side in Chicago on the eve of the Ireland game against the All Blacks, the Maoris’ knew they faced a challenge of different proportions despite the fact Munster were short several regulars due to the demands of the national squad.

A quality Maori side were beaten out the gate. Yes, it was a horrible night but the Kiwis knew there was no point in highlighting that as any excuse for their tactically naive performance. How could they? Have you ever spent a winter in New Zealand? No, like many a team before them, they were spooked by the place.

Thomond Park has become a significant factor in the equation again and that is vital if Munster are to challenge for top honours. The objective now is to remain unbeaten there for the remainder of the season.

If Munster can achieve that they will be well on the way to a Guinness PRO12 final at the Aviva Stadium on May 27th.

What chance that could decider be against Leinster? Pretty decent as things stand but I suspect Glasgow and the Ospreys will have a big say in that over the weeks and months ahead.

Despite that festive defeat in Limerick, Leinster are also in a good place. Their strength in depth was highlighted by the introduction of Dominic Ryan off the bench on 67 minutes, the fourth Irish international back row to feature for the visitors on the night behind Rhys Ruddock, Jack Conan and Dan Leavy.

When you consider Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien and Josh van der Flier were at home, watching on television and Jordi Murphy is on the road to recovery after his heroics against New Zealand in Chicago, that is some array of talent assembled in one key sector alone.

In addition, Ross Byrne, fourth choice out-half behind two Irish internationals in Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery and the injured Cathal Marsh, also acquitted himself well on the night. It says much about their production line that Ian Madigan has been hardly missed since his departure to Bordeaux over the summer.

If domestic honours represent the best opportunity for a return to the winner’s enclosure for Munster some-time soon, then a quarter-final slot in the Champions Cup will also highlight a decent measure of the progress made under Rassie Erasmus.

Saturday’s outing against Racing 92 in Paris will mark a major step in fulfilling that ambition and a return to the knockout phase of European rugby for the first time in three years.

Returning to Paris for the first time since Axel’s passing in the French capital will be difficult but the Munster team and management have handled the catastrophic events of October 16th and the testing period since with great dignity and understanding.

I expect Saturday’s rearranged fixture against Racing 92 to be no different when the character of the group will be tested once again. The return to action of Francis Saili without losing the services of Jaco Taute offers Munster a major bonus, even if it only represents a temporary stay of execution.

In effect, Taute and Saili are now going head to head over the next few months for a longer term contract with the province. Different in makeup and style, both can be equally effective, even if the South African is clearly ahead on points at present given the impact he has had on results since last September.

Yet Saili could provide the missing ingredient. You don’t get capped in the centre for New Zealand without offering something special in attack. Tyler Bleyendaal grew up playing inside midfielders of Saili’s ilk and that New Zealand alliance may yet provide fresh attacking possibilities over the remaining months of the season.

Rory Scannell represents the present and the future for Munster in midfield. It’s just a question now of deciding who along with him, Taute or Saili, provide the most potent attacking mix without losing any defensive solidity. It may turn out to be a case of horses for courses.

Munster are having to work really hard for their tries at present.

When teams stop them getting over the gain line, like Leicester did in Welford Road and Leinster in the opening half in Limerick on St Stephens Day, Munster struggle.

Generating more line breaks through sleight of hand and quick feet will offer another string to the Munster bow and will prove crucial towards taking the next step. With three Champions Cup outings on the bounce, with the first two on the road, the next few weeks will prove both interesting and informative.