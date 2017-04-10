Even with a sweeper protecting their defence, Louth just could not cope with the quality of Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney, writes Declan Browne.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
For Tipperary, league promotion is more important than championship
Breaking Stories
Privacy of Ryan and Stacey Giggs and children must be protected, judge rules
League final attracts record viewing figures to TG4
Tony Adams is the new Granada manager and people are wondering what Paul Merson thinks
Stephanie Roche fires Ireland to victory over Slovakia
Lifestyle
Talos becomes the architect of his own success
Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense
Is going to extremes the path to success?
Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves
More From The Irish Examiner