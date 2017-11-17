Home»Sport»Columnist

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Ireland fail to prepare, prepare to fail

Friday, November 17, 2017

Martin O’Neill is far from a one-trick pony but his team is, writes Brendan O’Brien.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

soccerirelandworld cupqualifying2018
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Rugby’s old-fashioned values filleted in cut-throat bidding war


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Sean Gannon signs new deal with Dundalk

Michael O'Neill has 'earned the right to choose his next step, say compatriots

Manchester United announce record quarterly revenue of £141m despite soaring wage bill

"Something has gone dramatically wrong in how we’re developing our young players" - Liam Brady

Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »