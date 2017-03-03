Home»Sport»Soccer

Colm Greaves: Final closing of Harold's Cross is an intangible loss

Friday, March 03, 2017
Colm Greaves

Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium, which closed for the final time last month. Colm Greaves takes us through the now finite history of the sporting venue.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS harolds cross, greyhound stadium, igb, irish greyhound board, sport, dog racing

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Grace: So many bad decisions taken and so many questions left

‘Nepotism and pull are alive and well’ in Garda force

Almost 200,000 empty properties are key to alleviating housing crisis

Grace files: Hollow apologies show just how rotten our little state can be


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Arsene Wenger thinks football managers have to be 'like a priest' to do the job right

Fernando Torres taken to hospital after suffering 'head trauma' during game

Rory McIlroy makes solid start in Mexico

Andy Murray through to Dubai semi-finals after surviving seven match points

Lifestyle

After 17 years Hugh Jackman will miss playing Wolverine

Millennials use Snapchat to prove just how narcissistic they really are

Cork schoolgirl explains why we must help refugees fleeing to Europe

Embrace the VR future with these five devices

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 