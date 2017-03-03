Colm Greaves: Final closing of Harold's Cross is an intangible loss

Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium, which closed for the final time last month. Colm Greaves takes us through the now finite history of the sporting venue.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Grace: So many bad decisions taken and so many questions left
‘Nepotism and pull are alive and well’ in Garda force
Almost 200,000 empty properties are key to alleviating housing crisis
Grace files: Hollow apologies show just how rotten our little state can be
Breaking Stories
Arsene Wenger thinks football managers have to be 'like a priest' to do the job right
Fernando Torres taken to hospital after suffering 'head trauma' during game
Rory McIlroy makes solid start in Mexico
Andy Murray through to Dubai semi-finals after surviving seven match points
Lifestyle
After 17 years Hugh Jackman will miss playing Wolverine
Millennials use Snapchat to prove just how narcissistic they really are
Cork schoolgirl explains why we must help refugees fleeing to Europe
Embrace the VR future with these five devices
More From The Irish Examiner