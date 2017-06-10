Colin Corkery urges Cork fans to get behind under-fire Rebels

Colin Corkery has issued a rallying call for Cork supporters to come out in force and back the players in tonight’s Munster SFC semi-final clash with Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The ex-Cork forward who captained the county to a Munster Championship final victory over the Premier following a replay in 2002, made the appeal in the wake of persistent sniping following Cork’s one-point win over Waterford in the quarter-finals two weeks ago.

Corkery believes there’s a big game in the current crop of players and instead of criticising, Cork supporters should come out in numbers and support them.

“I’d hope everyone would get behind them because that’s what they need at the moment. Instead of saying it’s a bloody disaster, let’s remember that the players are still only 70 minutes from where they need to be — in a Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“As a Cork supporter, and hopefully the Cork supporters reading this will agree, my advice is go to the game to support the team as all good fans do.

“Don’t be criticising them, because support is precisely what they need now — not criticism.”

The former sharpshooter, who notched up an incredible 32 goals and 182 points in 32 championship appearances for the Rebels, is adamant the performance against Waterford wasn’t as bad as is perceived, admitting Dungarvan is a tough place to get a result.

“I’ve gone to some of the league games this year. Yes, Cork were disappointing the last day and it was a close result but we’ve had battles down there too in the past. A lot of things went wrong but they got through it.

“Whatever’s going wrong they have had time to get it right. get over Tipperary and then there’s a couple of weeks into a Munster final. Whatever happens there, an All-Ireland quarter-final is still the target. It’s only then you need to be streamlined.”

Corkery added: “If you’re supporting Cork football, then be a supporter. Don’t be giving out and especially if there are ex-players around the place, voice your support for the players too. Their heads might be down so negativity is not what Cork football needs at the moment.”

Corkery accepted the Cork players and management must give Rebel fans something to latch onto as well.

“Management will have to get it right too and the players will have to be more competitive, but I think it could be there.

“That’s why I’d like to throw my voice out there. They’re not where they need to be yet but one big performance changes so much — confidence within the group and perception outside.”