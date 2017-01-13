Clubs must decide today on insurance proposal

The 34 clubs under the umbrella of Motorsport Ireland have until noon to inform the governing body whether they are willing to support the only available insurance proposal available — the lack of which has so far prevented the sport getting under way this season.

At a meeting in Tullamore on Tuesday, delegates from all of Motorsport Ireland’s clubs were given an explanation of the proposal to secure insurance cover for the season. The crucial details include a 25% increase on the insurance premium across all disciplines, a 50% increase on levies (that were introduced last year), and an upfront, non-returnable deposit from the clubs — €2,500 for one-day events, €5,000 for two-day events.

Should there be any claims, Motorsport Ireland will cover the excess for the first three claims. Thereafter, clubs will be liable for 50% of the excess (amounting to €5,000) of any claim. It appears that entry fees for one-day events will rise to around €800, with €1,200 for two-day rallies.

Following those discussions Motorsport Ireland officials subsequently requested the club delegates to bring details to their members and decide if the plan is acceptable or otherwise.

Since Tuesday night the affiliated clubs have held meetings of their own; the collective outcome will be known by Motorsport Ireland by noon today.

While it is likely motorsport will resume almost immediately, the decision from the clubs may not be unanimous, due primarily to the club’s financial status.

Motorsport Ireland chief executive Alex Sinclair said: “I thought it was a very positive meeting, there were a few stumbling blocks to get over in terms of making sure that the delegates understood. There isn’t another offer out there.

“We want motorsport in 2017 and we need to get on with it, otherwise we will have to take a few more weeks and then we are back to square one again and I don’t think anybody wants that.”

He added, “Hopefully, we will have a positive answer on Friday and we can get the show on the road.”

Also today, Motorcycling Ireland is expected to make a decision regarding insurance cover for the season.

Meanwhile, the Motor Sports Association (MSA) have informed organisers of the Jim Clark Memorial Rally that it will not issue a permit for this year’s rally.

That decision places the future of the Scottish event in jeopardy. Following extensive consultation with insurance brokers and the MSA insurers, the latter said it would not be appropriate to issue a permit for the JCR until the fatal accident inquiry on the 2015 event, where three people were fatally injured, has been completed and the sheriff has issued his findings.

SEAT Supercup Ireland Champion Erik Holstein competes in this weekend’s Dubai 24-Hour Endurance in the United Arab Emirates. The Kildare driver will join James Kaye and Julian Griffen as they debut the Audi Sport’s brand new RS3-LMS.