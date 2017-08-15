Clubs geared up for battle on all fronts at Carton House

After a series of outstanding matches throughout the provinces, the way has now been largely paved for the national finals of the AIG Irish Cups and Shields at the O’Meara Course, Carton House, Kildare next month, (September 20-23).

The Senior Cup remains the most coveted of the five inter-club titles and once again there is sure to be an exciting battle in a tournament that dates back to 2000 when the first winners were Dublin University.

Limerick and Galway, champions on four and two occasions respectively, have qualified in Munster and Connacht while the Leinster and Ulster representatives will be decided over the next two weekends at Malahide and Malone.

Galway’s squad, led by the long serving Joe Lyons supported by Luke O’Neill, Ronan Mullarney, Liam Power and Liam Nolan, waged a tremendous battle with Galway Bay in the western decider on Sunday, the issue only decided in their favour when Liam Power got home at the 21st against Jack Tuohy in the top match.

It was a great weekend for the Salthill club as they also came through in the Barton Shield in which they are joined at Carton House by Castle and Tralee, with the Ulster spot resting between St Patricks, Rosapenna, Belvoir Park and Warrenpoint.

One of the most interesting aspects of the various competitions is the manner in which most clubs have managed to combine youth with experience to capture the limelight. If anything, though, Ballybunion’s back room team of Brendan Daly and Des O’Donnell has opted almost entirely for youngsters as they go in search of their second Junior Cup in four years.

The team that accounted for Ballykisteen and Ennis at Tralee in the Munster finals included James O’Callaghan, a son of club professional Brian, who was recently capped by the Munster U14 side and Philip Byrne represented the provincial under 16s. Ronan Cross is another teenage member of the squad with Frank Geary, a member of the All-Ireland winning team in 2013, the “old man” of the side at 22!

Speaking of youth, a boy to keep a close watch at Carton House is sure to be Sean Calvert, the inspirational 13-year-old member of the Ballykisteen side that has reached the last four in the Jimmy Bruen Shield. A native of Garryspillane, Co Limerick, Sean has been chosen by the Munster U14 mentors and is benefiting from the tutelage of club pro Marian Riordan and former Walker Cup star Arthur Pierse, who has been nurturing a considerable amount of talent in the area.

AIG finals qualifiers, Carton House (September 20-23) to date:

Senior Cup:

Connacht – Galway. Leinster (finals at Malahide, August 26-27), from Dun Laoire, Kilkenny, Newlands, Carton House, Milltown, Royal Dublin, Laytown & Bettystown, Birr. Munster – Limerick. Ulster (finals at Belvoir Park, August 20th), Galgorm Castle, Dunmurry, Warrenpoint, Royal Portrush.

Barton Shield:

Connacht – Galway. Leinster - Castle. Munster – Tralee. Ulster – Malone.

Junior Cup

: Connacht – Loughrea. Leinster – Grange. Munster – Ballybunion. Ulster – Malone.

Jimmy Bruen Shield:

– Connacht – Castlebar. Leinster - Mountrath. Munster – Ballykisteen. Ulster – Warrenpoint.

Pierce Purcell Shield:

- Connacht – Portumna. Leinster – Royal Curragh. Munster – Thurles. Ulster – Moyola Park/Blackwood.

