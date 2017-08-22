Club call: How you fared at the weekend

See how you fared with the weekend’s golf fixtures.

ADARE MANOR (Gents):

Open fourball Sat/Sun, 1 D Moloney, E Mackessy 52pts, 2 A Howard, T Moran 50, 3 J Shier, E Shier 48. Open singles Tues, 1 J Alfred 46pts, 2 L Danagher 39, 3 P Doherty 39, Gross O O’Brien 39. Fixtures, Sun Desmond Cup singles stroke.

ATHENRY (Gents):

Tues, 1 P Dempsey 43pts, 2 J McCrann 42, Gross D Conlon 33, J Coyne 41.

ATHENRY (Ladies):

Lady Captain’s Prize, 1 MA Murphy (17) 68, 2 T Coen (13) 71, Gross M Carr (8) 79, 3 W O’Grady (31) 71, 4 N Burke (13) 71, 5 E Beatty (18) 72, Past Captain K Morley (17) 74, 6 N Nally (12) 72, Committee Prize V McDermott (27) 75, Cat 1 B Martin (18) 75, Cat 2 P McCarthy (21) 75, Cat 3 C Burke (29) 75, F9 M Breen (20) 35, B9 P Donovan (32) 35, Longest Drive N Nally, Nearest Pin M McNamara, Seniors A Burke, Best Gent M Crowe, New Member J McCarthy, Guest V Sweeney, Guest Gent S Walsh. Weds Hogan Brennan Cup 18H Stb, 1 C Boland (25) 42pts, 2 B O’Brien (26) 41, Gross M McNamara (8) 25, 3 M Glynn (28) 39, 4 D Waters (23) 38, CSS 73. Lady Captain’s Prize Sat 18H stroke, 1 MA Murphy (17) 68, 2 T Coen (13) 71, Gross M Carr (8) 79, 3 W O’Grady (31) 71, 4 N Burke (13) 71, 5 E Beatty (18) 72, Past Captain: K Morley (17) 74.

ATHLONE (Gents):

AWGS Captain V Connaire’s Prize Thurs, 1 PJ Martin 34pts, 2 PJ Harris 31, 3 T Dolan 30, Class 1 1 V Connaire 29, 2 J Costello 28, Class 2 1 P McNamara 28, 2 P Carolan 28, Class 3 1 F Cleary 28, 2 F Guildea 28, Veterans E Fayne 22. Weds open, 1 B Walsh (11, Loughrea) 39pts, 2 M O’Brien (12) 39, 3 M Buckley (16, Glasson) 38, CSS 36. Sun, 1 C Walsh (11) 39pts, 2 K Maguire (13) 38, 3 F O’Regan (27) 38.

ATHLONE (Ladies):

Singles, 1 J McGowan (29) 73, 2 B Watson (29) 75, Gross A O’Brien (12) 89, 3 B McDonell (33) 77, 4 M Byrne (12) 77, 5 C Carney (12) 78, Class A S McGrath (12) 78, Class B B Ryan (23) 79, Class C A Galvin (29) 79, Class D K Shaw (36) 87, Past Captain L O’Sullivan (15) 79, F9 A O’Connor (17) 37.5, B9 M Hendrick (22) 37. Get Into Golf, 1 A O’Loughlin, 2 H Macken. Sat/Tues, 1 F McGettigan (27) 42pts, 2 A Walsh (22) 40, 3 N O’Rourke (15) 36, 4 J McGowan (29) 35.

ATHY (Ladies):

18H Stb Thurs, 1 K Kirby (18) 41pts, 2 P Brown (18) 41, 3 J Whelan (21) 39.

BALLINASCORNEY (Gents):

Midweek 9H Stb, 1 N McDonough (24) 21pts, 2 F Lambert (15) 20, 3 S Quinn (16) 19, 4 G Potts (22) 19. Medal, 1 N McDonough (24) 69, 2 T Mooney (16) 72, 3 T Hogan (16) 72, 4 G Lawlor (22) 72, 5 J Kennedy (12) 73, 6 P Young (19) 73.

BALLYBUNION (Gents):

Seán Walsh Memorial Sun, 1 F Broderick (18) 36pts, 2 MP O’Farrell (22) 36, 3 P Byrne (13) 36, Gross KW Barry 26, 4 J Nolan (21) 35, 5 D Sheehan (17) 35, 6 B Browne (22) 35, Senior E Fitzmaurice (17) 35, B9 B Ó Loingsigh (19) 17. Fixtures, Sun singles, Fri mixed. Fri, 1 B Moloney (20), R Hanley (15, Newcastle West), D Murphy (19, Charleville), M Hayes (17, Adare Manor) 44.9, 2 B O’Halloran (19), E O’Halloran (21, Adare Manor), F O’Keeffe (18), E O’Keeffe (29) 45.3. Seniors Thurs, 1 F Broderick (18) 33pts, 2 N Morkan (20) 33, 3 P McLoughin (14) 33, 4 T O’Keeffe (20) 33, 5 J McAuliffe (19) 32, 6 E Kennelly (14) 32. Fixtures, Thurs Cashen Course.

BALLYBUNION (Ladies):

Lady Captain Mrs E Kenny Ryan’s charity day Sat, 1 J Ryan (11, Dromoland Castle), A Casey (14, Shannon), C Colleran (18, Shannon), J Kennedy (21, Shannon) 91pts, 2 Lady Captain A Kinnane Creamer (12, Tipperary), M O’Donoghue (13), J Moran (15, Castletroy), M Fagan (16, Adare Manor) 87, 3 P Joyce (10), G Keane (13), AM Carroll (14), A Walsh (36) 86, 4 J Liston (26), P Gleeson (25), B Daly (24), I McKenna (29) 85, 5 O Keating (28, Cork), L O’Donnell (12, Douglas), M McAuliffe (31), M Hickey Keane (28, Ballybunion) 85. Seniors Thurs 9H, 1 L McAuliffe (31) 15pts, 2 R O’Neill (36) 14. Tues voucher, 1 C Moylan (26) 43pts, 2 O Kiely (20) 41, 3 Lady Captain E Kenny Ryan (13) 40, 4 L Canty (22) 39.

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE (Gents):

Sun 18H singles stroke, 1 B Dineen (20) 70, 2 T O’Flaherty (20) 71, 3 N Gilbride (7) 72, 4 P Casey (23) 73, 5 T O’Connor (11) 73. Fri scramble, 1 J Maunsell, M Galvin, I Lucid, C Murtagh, 2 G Fitzgibbon, A Behan, P Casey, N Burke. Fixtures, open days continue each Thurs, timesheet in clubhouse.

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE (Gents):

Sun 18H v par, 1 J Joy (19) 2up, 2 D O’Connell (16) 2up, 3 J White (17) level, 4 P Bunyan (13) level, 5 P Dineen (12) level, CSS level. Fixtures, Sun 18H singles Stb. Top 5 GOY, 1 P Bunyan 62pts, 2 D Glavin 58, 3 J Maunsell 56, 4 P Dineen 49, 5 T O’Flaherty 44. Fri scramble, 1 E O’Halloran, J Leen, J Dineen, 2 M Lucid, B McMahon, J Donegan (A). Fixtures, scramble Fri 7pm.

BANDON (Gents):

Thurs open singles, 1 F Morrison (19) 41pts, 2 D Coomey (15) 40, 3 C Power (12) 40, 4 B O’Keeffe (21) 39. Sat Intermediate Scratch Cup, 1 H Byrne (14) 84, 2 R Pearson (11) 84, 3 D Murnane (11) 86, 4 G O’Sullivan (13) 86, Nett P Lordan (14) 73, CSS home 73, away 74. Sun 18H Stb, 1 A Coomey (11) 40pts, 2 S White (6) 39, 3 J Twohig (15) 37, 4 L Horgan (9) 37, 5 M O’Dell (6) 36. Fixtures, Thurs open singles, Sun three-man team.

BANDON (Ladies):

Eileen Murphy Foursomes Stb, 1 H Shields, T Burke 39pts, 2 E O’Leary, A Kelly 39, 3 A Leonard, A Armitage 38. Fixtures, tomorrow singles (draw), Sat Lady Captain Mrs M Donegan’s Prize, Weds open day.

BANTRY BAY (Gents):

Sun, 1 J O’Sullivan (11) 76, 2 J Barry (6) 78, 3 P O’Keeffe (15) 78, 4 J Cronin (21) 79, Gross P O’Riordan (5) 85, High-Handicap S Deasy (28) 79, 0-9 J Barry, 10-17 J O’Sullivan, 18+ J Cronin. Fixtures, Sun comp. Seniors Weds 14H, 1 G Harrington, C O’Brien, D Hustwi, 2 P Morrissey, T O’Herlihy, E Lewis. Fixtures, tomorrow 12 noon.

BANTRY BAY (Ladies):

Fri/Sun comp, 1 J O’Keeffe (27) 38pts, 2 M Murphy (20) 35, CSS 37. Thurs, 1 C Nicholas, 2 S Keohane, 3 A McGrath, every Thurs 6pm. Fixtures, 18H stroke weekend, online timesheet now available for President Mr T O’Herlihy’s Prize to Ladies. Mixed Tues, 1 B Donovan, H Schuch, Z Guray 40.5, 2 M Murray, S O’Kane, G McCarthy 41.2, 3 P Murray, J O’Rourke, C Nicholas 44.4. Fixtures, every Tues 6-6.30pm. Seniors Weds 12H,1 E Mcrath, T King. Fixtures, tomorrow 1.30pm.

BLARNEY (Gents):

Sat singles Stb, 1 J Hurley (8) 36pts, 2 C O’Shea (15) 35, 3 DT Kelleher (7) 34. Sun stroke green, 1 E Butt (11) 65, 2 C Cahill (17) 68, 3 T Crowley (11) 69.

BLARNEY (Ladies):

Sat/Tues 18H Stb, 1 M Cronin (11) 40pts, 2 C Nolan (36) 39, 3 F Kearns (16) 39.

BORRIS (Gents):

Mon 18H foursomes stroke, 1 D Gannon (17), S Gannon (17) 65, 2 D Roberts (8), J Tuite (11) 67.5, 3 S Foley (8), M Hanrahan (17) 69.5. Tues singles Stb, 1 B Joyce (9) 41pts, 2 K Ryan (13) 40, 3 J Lillis (9) 37, 4 L Fitzpatrick (18) 36, CSS 36. Tues 9H mixed foursomes, 1 S Treacy, G Treacy (12.75) 32.25, 2 G Murphy, M Morrissey (8.75) 35.25. Fourball (Double Trouble) Weds, 1 M Monaghan (6), D Roberts (8) 53pts, 2 S Hanafin (16), J Farrell (12, Gowran) 51, 3 B Bambrick (8), M Monaghan (16) 49. Fri L&G singles Stb, 1 S Treacy (18) 41pts, 2 J O’Neill (13) 40, 3 M Reddy (13) 38, Gross T Joyce (3) 35, 4 C Geoghegan 38, CSS 37. Four-person scramble Sat, 1 E Holden (16), J Conran (11), R Brennan (5, Carlow), D Murphy (3, Carlow) 57.5, 2 J Joyce (2), T Joyce (3), L Roche (6), R Joyce (12) 58.7, 3 J Lillis (9), J Dillon (15), R Rowan (10), K Kelly (16) 59. Open fourball Sun, 1 S Byrne (15), E Holden (16) 46, 2 D Gannon (17), S Cullen (19) 45, 3 M Murphy (13), S Gannon (17) 44. Fixtures, qualifying round for Captain Mr K Ryan’s Prize Sat/Sun, top 39 players will qualify for 18H play-off Sat, July 23, timesheets in clubhouse or 059-9773310.

BORRIS (Ladies):

Open week Mon three-person waltz, 1 E Kelly Borris (11), J Kenny (17, Bunclody), M Smyth (19) 70, 2 V Gallagher (17), N Connolly (18), M Coe (22, Gowran) 68, 3 B Galavan (18, Borris), J McCarthy (15, Enniscorthy), M Bolger (19, Enniscorthy) 66. Tues 9H mixed, 1 S Treacy, G Treacy 32½, 2 G Murphy, M Morrissey 35¼ . Thurs two-person team event, 1 I Madigan, H Murphy (Castlecomer) 42pts, 2 J O’Connell, B Galavan 41, 3 S Connolly, M Coe 40, 4 B Whelan, J Byrne 39, 5 H Jordan, M Hughes 39.

CAHIR PARK (Gents):

Weds singles rd 14, 1 T Russell (Mitchelstown) 43pts, 2 C Pearson 39, 3 K. Kendallan 38, Gross O Pearson 32. Lombard Trophy qualifier, 1 K McGuire Jnr 69, 2 N Carey Snr 69, 3 J Phelan 70, Gross E Leahy 71. Weds singles rd 15, 1 J Hickey (Co. Tipperary) 40pts, 2 K Whelan (Clonmel) 39, 3 G Liston 38, Gross N Jones 32. Lady Captain’s Prize, 1 M Cullinan 38pts, 2 B Irwin 38, 3 J Flannery 37, Gross J Lindy 29.

CASTLEGREGORY (Gents):

Sat/Sun Founders’ Cup 18H Stb, 1 M Rice (11) 29pts, 2 D Kelly (7) 28, 3 R Sheehy (12) 27, F9 S Moriarty (12) 17, B9 T King (18) 14, Founders’ Cup winner K Hennessy. Fixtures, seniors Thurs, draw 9.45 am, Sat/Sun Captain Mr M Mercer’s Prize 18H Stb GOY, timesheet for John Browne Scratch Cups, intermediate and junior, on Sat, July 23 and Sun 24 now open, contact clubhouse 066-7139444 to book tee-time.

CASTLEGREGORY (Ladies):

Senior ladies (50+), Weds 9H Stb, 1 G Ryan (29) 18pts. Fri/Sun Founders’ Cup 18H Stb (GOY), 1 K Hennessy (20) 40pts, 2 A Collins (26) 39, 3 M O’Connor (21) 38. Fixtures, seniors (50+) tomorrow 9H Stb, draw 10am, Fri 18H Stb, 9H Stb, timesheet now open, John Browne Memorial Scratch Cup open day, timesheet for Fri, July 22 now open, contact clubhouse 066-7139444 to book tee-time.

CASTLEISLAND (Gents):

Sun singles Stb, 1 M Condon (14) 39pts, 2 L McAuliffe (20) 36, 3 D Raggett (13) 35, Div 1 L Martin (8) 33, Div 2 M O’Riordan (13) 34, Div 3 B Hickey (19) 34. Mon senior 12H, 1 P Sweeney 26pts, 2 J Slattery 21, 3 P Walsh 21.

CASTLEMARTYR (Gents):

Fri Stb, 1 K Duddy. Singles blue Sat/Sun, 1 M Lee 36pts, 2 K Hill 36, 3 T Horgan 35.

CASTLETROY (Gents):

Fourball Sun, 1 C Myers (10), B Myers (14) 42pts, 2 K Bermingham (2), N Bermingham (8) 42, 3 B McNamara (11), M Sutton (19) 42. Open singles Weds, 1 C Healy (1, Ballyneety) 39pts, 2 K Price (14) 37, 3 J Bermingham (10) 37, Gross D Brennan (Shannon) 35, 4 P McElhinney (6, Lahinch) 36.18H singles Stb Weds, 1 D O’Leary (17) 40pts, 2 J Hoare (28) 40, 3 R O’Sullivan (17) 35, 4 A Keane (15) 35, High-Handicap T Collins (27) 32. Seniors Veterans’ Cup Thurs, 1 PJ Gaffney 39pts, 2 E Hanrahan 38, 3 T Coffey 36.14H singles, 1 L Hayes 28pts, 2 N Egan 27, 3 D O’Connor 27.

CASTLETROY (Ladies):

Singles v par Tues, 1 E Costelloe (10) 1up, 2 M Hurley (30) level, 3 K Burns (20) level, 4 S Real (5) 1dn. 9H, 1 M McAdam (36) 2dn. 18H singles Sun, 1 MB McCarthy (33) 35pts.

CEANN SIBÉAL (Gents):

Singles Stb, 1 T Ashe (5) 31pts, 2 P Duffy (12) 31, 3 E Leahy (14) 27, F9 B Murphy (23) 15, B9 T Ó Muircheartaigh (7) 14. Fixtures, Fri evening 14H scramble, teams of three (any combination), Sat three-person team (any combination), Sun three-person team (any combination).

CEANN SIBÉAL (Ladies):

Open singles Stb, 1 E Curran (12) 36pts, 2 J Devine (36) 36, Gross M Uí Chíobháin (6) 20, 3 M Murphy (28) 34, F9 G Stack (19) 21, B9 K O’Connor (26) 17. Fixtures, Weds mixed three-person rumble urraithe ag Mná an Bhuailtín.

CHARLEVILLE (Gents):

Mixed scramble, 1 D Fitzgerald, K Cagney, A O’Keeffe 38.5, 2 P O’Kelly, N Murray, A Noonan 38.9. Seniors Weds, 1 T Collins, C Scott, K Owens 101pts, 2 P Farrell, T Dennehy, J O’Connell 98. 18H open singles Stb Tues, 1 P O’Donovan (16) 43pts, 2 D Lyons (6) 41, Gross C Hawe (4) 37, CSS 37. Fri/Sat/Sun Intermediate Scratch Cup, 1 A Danaher (14) 83, 2 M Fitzgerald (11) 83, Nett DJ Hourigan (16) 69, 3 S Twomey (13) 83, CSS Fri 73, Sat 74, Sun 71.

CHARLEVILLE (Ladies):

Young at Heart Mon, 1 E Binchy (20) 22pts, 2 M Reape (22) 21, 3 T Flynn (29) 20. Sub discount 18H singles Stb GOY Thurs/Sat/Sun, Cat 0-20 M Clifford (18) 38pts, Cat 21-36 P Curtin (22) 37, 2 M Johnston (29) 37, 3 M Howard (28) 36, CSS Thurs 73, Sat 76, Sun 74.

COBH (Gents):

9H open singles Mon, 1 K O’Keeffe (10) 20pts. Thurs, 1 S Geasley (10) 21pts. Fri, 1 N O’Riordan (5) 23pts. Fri open singles 18H Stb, 1 M O’Connell (14, Douglas) 43pts. Open seniors 18H Stb Thurs, Cat A 1 P O’Toole (14) 42pts, 2 P McDonagh (14) 39, 3 S Curtin (15) 38, Cat B 1 D McKee (19) 39, 2 T Coakley (17, Mahon) 39, 3 M Cahalane (17, Mahon) 38, Cat C 1 J Manning (21, Lee Valley) 36pts, 2 J Carey (24, Fermoy) 35, 3 M Kelleher (24, Dundrum) 34. Scratch Cups Sat/Sun, Senior 1 P Meaney (1, Cahir Park) 79. Junior, 1 D Devlin (5) 76, 2 P McGee (5, Fota Island) 79, 3 S O’Driscoll (5, Monkstown) 79, Nett 1 J Lynch (9) 74, 2 E Keane (7, Muskerry) 74. Intermediate, 1 A Donnachie (12) 87, 2 J Clarke (12) 89, 3 D Shields (14) 90, Nett J Galvin (18, Bantry) 74, 2 S Conroy (18) 74.

COBH (Ladies):

18H Stb Tues, Silver 1 H Casey (13) 36pts, 2 E O’Driscoll (14) 36, Gross R Stack (14) 21, Bronze 1 E Ryan (32) 37, 2 M Glanville (33) 35, 3 R Higgins (25) 33. 9H, 1 C Cronin (23) 21pts.

CORBALLIS (Gents):

Singles, 1 S Corrigan (6) 40pts, Class 1 M Baumgart (5) 35, Class 2 M Doyle (15) 36, Class 3 J Gavin (25) 38.

CORK (Gents):

Weds invitation foursomes, 1 S Horgan (12), J O’Sullivan (17) 40pts, 2 S Buckley (12), P Burkley (22) 39, 3 E Murphy (2), T Meade (18) 38, 4 M O’Connell (5), S Broderick (13) 38, 5 T Quirke (11), D Coughlan (13) 38, 6 J Crowley (12), P Crowley (14) 37. Fri invitation singles, CSS 36pts, 1 E Coyne (6) 41pts, 2 K Sheehan (5) 41, 3 and Gross J O’Sullivan (2) 40, 4 M O’Connell (5) 39, 5 MJ O’Connor (9) 39. Sun singles Stb (W), CSS 35pts, 1 C Cantillon (12) 39pts, 2 C Healy (5) 39, 3 J McCarthy (8) 38, 4 D Wallace (15) 37, Gross C Foley (2) 36, 5 E Cagney (8) 37, 6 D Walshe (10) 36. Fixtures, tomorrow invitation fourball, Fri invitation singles, Sat singles Stb (B) (G), Sun Junior Scratch Cup.

CORK (Ladies):

Thurs invitation threeball better-ball, 1 O Barry (15), M O’Leary (17, Douglas), A Atkinson (24, Harbour Point) 65pts, 2 A Burkley (24), E Welch (27), L Cashman (27) 60, 3 G Hickey (20, Gowran Park), R O’Donovan (21), G Latchford (23, Gowran Park) 59, 4 B McGrath (14, Macroom), R Lynch (20, Bandon), A Healy (21) 57. Sun singles Stb, CSS 37pts, 1 A Healy (121) 35pts, 2 M Abernethy (8) 33. Fixtures, Thurs 18H Stb P Hickey’s Prize.

DONABATE (Gents):

Weds 9H singles, 1 K McGirl (9) 21pts.Medal Fri, 1 R Coy (16) 70, Class 1 H Morgan (6) 71, Class 2 P O’Reilly (14) 72, Class 3 M Rowley (19) 72, Class 4 J Grennan (20) 74, CSS 73. Invitation four-man team Sun, 1 G Woodhead (12), G O’Reilly (20), N Brohoon (20), P Flood (10) 91pts.

DONERAILE (Gents):

Team-of-three, 1 J Doody (15), TJ Crowley (19), P McCarthy (22) 88pts, 2 E Walsh (34), P Russell (28), N Roche (29) 87, Gross T Deady (4), S Barrett (8), M Collins (11) 70. Seniors, 1 T Ahern, J Doody, K Walsh, K Magnier, 2 R Magnier, R O’Brien, D Kelly, K O’Keeffe, Gross A Cotter, F O’Shea, P Hogan, M Forde, 3 H Barry, E O’Keeffe, G O’Callaghan, PJ Hammond. Fixtures, Sat/Sun club singles.

DONERAILE (Ladies):

Weds, 1 M Kelleher (36), R Kelleher (29), A O’Connor (5) 57¼, 2 E Caplice (11), M Farrell (16), A Gaffney (27) 63¼. Fixtures, tomorrow Eileen Murphy Foursomes.

DOOKS (Gents):

Club singles Sun, CSS 74, 1 V Devlin (9) 29pts, 2 R Burke (15) 29. Fixtures, Sat/Sun singles GOY Stb white markers. Junior Captains D McGillycuddy’s and S Murphy’s Scramble, 1 D Foley, R O’Connor, M Foley, 2 S Gannon, M McKeefry, R Hogan, 3 J McGrath, J Burke, D Hogan, 4 R Bowell, B Foley, A O’Sullivan. Girls’ 8H, 1 C Foley, 2 C O’Shea, 3 A O’Connor. Boys’ 13H, 1 C Leahy, 2 J Shields, 3 D Leahy. Girls’ 13H, 1 O Hickey, 2 A Murphy. Girls’ 18H, 1 N Purcell, 2 S Murphy. Boys’ 18H 1 C Hickey, 2 D McGillycuddy, 3 J McCormack.

DOUGLAS (Gents):

Weds invitation fourball, 1 JP Murphy (10), M Power (17) 48pts, 2 E Buckley (13), M Purcell (11) 48, 3 J Daly (11), B O’Callaghan (22) 47, 4 K Hurley (8), T Quinn (17) 45, 5 N Loftus (15), W Nagle (12) 45. Sat singles, 1 D Gosnell (6) 38pts, 2 JC O’Mahony (5) 37, 3 S Doyle (8, Monkstown) 35, CSS 36. Sun singles, 1 JP Ryan (15) 39pts, 2 B Walsh (8, Monkstown) 36, 3 P Morris (4) 36.

DROMOLAND CASTLE (Gents):

18H singles Stb, 1 B Hickey 38pts, 2 R Foley 37, 3 M O’Mahoney 37. Intermediate Scratch Cup (12-20) Sun 9am-1pm.

DROMOLAND CASTLE (Ladies):

9H, 1 E Cotgreave, 2 L O’Neill, 3 S Lyons.

DUNGARVAN (Gents):

Mon singles, 1 D O’Brien (20) 41pts, 2 T Conway (11) 41. Weds singles, 1 T Egan (12) 42pts, 2 D Walsh (9) 42, Gross P Mullanney (0) 36, 3 J Treen (10) 39. Thurs Arachas, 1 J O’Riordan (6) 42pts, 2 L Fitzgerald (10) 41, Gross G Leacy (1) 36, 3 V Mullins (16) 40. Sat singles, 1 D Keating (6, Co. Tipperary) 40pts, 2 G Burke (7) 36, 3 M O’Mahony (14) 36. Sun scramble, 1 L Kennedy (17), M O’Donoghue (19), G Hackett (19) 100pts, 2 D Power (19), M Mernin (13), F Millerick (29) 97, 3 E Stack (4), A Stack (29), P Stack (10) 96. Fixtures, tomorrow open singles Stb, Thurs open singles Stb, Fri open singles Stb, Sat open two-person rumble, Sun open singles stroke Festival Trophy, mixed scotch foursomes 3pm, Mon open seniors (50+) singles Stb.

DUNGARVAN (Ladies):

Mon singles, 1 A Lyons (31), 2 A O’Shea (25) 36pts. Tues Tannery Rumble, 1 B O’Brien (12), M O’Brien (19) 58pts, 2 B Aherne (16), I Considine (21) 58, 3 P O’Sullivan (14), C O’Callagahan (15) 57. Sat singles, 1 C Whelan (11) 38pts, 2 J James (20) 33, 3 F Fitzgerald (22) 32. Fixtures, today open three-person champagne scramble, Sat open two-person rumble, Sun mixed scotch foursomes 3pm, Mon open seniors(50+) singles Stb.

EAST CORK (Gents):

18H singles, 1 P Butler (16) 43pts, 2 C McCarthy (10) 42, 3 D Cashman (12) 41, Gross R White (3) 35, 4 D Cantwell (15) 41, 5 W McCarthy (16) 40, 6 A Butler (22) 40, M O’Brien hole-in-one at 5H, CSS 68. Fixtures, 18H singles.

EAST CORK (Ladies):

Sun/Mon 18H Stb, 1 R Browner (24) 38pts, 2 C Moloney (22) 37, Gross L Harrington (4) 30, 3 M Cashman (23) 36, Cat A 1 A O’Connell (14) 36, 2 S Phelan (19) 35, Cat B 1 N Ferriter (23) 34, 2 A McSweeney (22) 34, Cat C 1 N Walsh (34) 36, 2 B O’Brien (31) 35. Nine at Noon, 1 E O’Callaghan (36) 17pts. Fixtures, Sun/Mon Capt Mr J Morrison’s Prize to Ladies.

ENNIS (Ladies):

Lady Captain N Courtney’s Prize Sun, 1 M Cooney (23) 71, 2 S Hegarty (20) 72, Gross K Morris (13) 89, 3 S Hegarty (9) 67, 4 P Costello (24) 74, 5 J Murphy (30) 77, 6 A Kehoe (27) 78, Silver 1 S Deane, 2 M McGough, Bronze 1 M Flanagan, 2 A Daly, F9 M Lenihan, B9 Y Keohane. 9H, 1 M Nagle, 2 G O’Rourke. Lady Captain’s mixed foursomes, 1 B Foley, C Ryan 43pts, 2 A O’Loughlin, J Horgan 41, Gross Y Keohane, N Hannon, 3 P Leacy, A Cregan 39. Singles v par Sun/Weds, 1 P Costello (24) 1up, 2 A Kehoe (27) level, Gross S Hegarty level, 3 D Burns (16) 1dn, 4 A Daly (26) 1dn, 5 B Brooks (28) 1dn, 6 A Casey (20) 1dn. Seniors modified scramble Tues, 1 M Lenihan, N Farrelly, M Woulfe 41pts, 2 M Murray, K Ó Ceallaigh, P Butler 41, 3 B Brooks, A Casey, M Glynn 39, 4 C Verling, K Pyne, S O’Brien 35.

ENNISCORTHY (Ladies):

Tues, 1 V Garry (23) 71, 2 M Breen (28) 71, Gross A O’Leary (1) 77, 3 S McGuire (29) 72, 4 J Dunbar (21) 72, Seniors J McMahon (30) 73, 36 M O’Dwyer 77, 9H A McGibney 18.

ENNISCRONE (Gents):

Sun white/yellow tees, 1 S Monaghan (12, y) 36pts, 2 J Kennedy (20, y) 35, 3 E Nealon (18, y, junior) 36, 4 D Kennedy (12, w, junior) 35, CSS white 34, yellow 35. Sun 18H Stb, 1 M Dargan (17) 35pts, 2 L Sweeney (21) 35, 3 J Donaldson (10) 34, CSS 35.

THE EUROPEAN:

Singles, 1 W McCarthy (16) 41pts, 2 M Kelly (15) 31, 3 S Neville (20) 31.

FERMOY (Gents):

Singles v par Fri-Sun, 1 G Murphy (12) 7up, 2 M O’Mahony (20) 5up, 3 T Collins (12) 5up, 4 T O’Keeffe (12) 4up, 5 D Deasy (14) 4up, 6 J Buckley (17) 3up, CSS Fri 68, Sat/Sun 69. 9H singles, 1 J D’Arcy (6) 23pts, 2 A Cody (8) 21. Blackwater qualifier, 1 S O’Brien (14) 38pts, CSS 69. Fixtures, today 9H singles 5.30-7.30pm, today/tomorrow open qualifier, Fri/Sat Lady Captain’s Prize to Gents.

FERMOY (Ladies):

Mon, 1 L McCarthy (25) 41pts, 2 E Crowley (24) 41, Gross L McLaughlin (19) 21, 3 A Cremen (20) 39.

FERNHILL (Gents):

Captain Mr G Roche’s Prize Sat stroke blue, 1 J McGinty (11) 64, 2 J Dwane (21) 66, 3 B O’Sullivan (17) 66, 4 V Casey (11) 67, Gross S Dempsey (7) 76, 5 M Sugrue (18) 69, 6 T McAdams (9) 71, CSS 70. Open singles Weds, 1 J O’Callaghan (15) 37pts, 2 T McAdams (9) 36, 3 D Dorgan (19) 33, CSS 36. Fixtures, open singles tomorrow, champagne scramble seeded draw Sat/Sun.

FERNHILL (Ladies):

Thurs scramble, 1 D Russell, E O’Driscoll, M Coughlan. Fixtures, July 26 open day, three-person scramble.

FORREST LITTLE (Gents):

Sat Captain Mr V Collier’s Prize, 1 M Donnelly (5) 73, 2 L O’Dwyer (1) 73, Gross E Arthurs 67, 3 R Gregan (6) 71, 4 K Kiernan (4) 71, 5 G Dempsey (11) 69, 6 P Robinson (7) 69, leading qualifier Sat M Delaney (15) 36, Sun T Bambrick (15) 37, winner final day M Matthews (9) 37, Class 1 P Lyons (8) 68, Class 2 E Hanlon (10) 67, Class 3 P Murphy (14) 67, Class 4 V Hickey (19) 69, Past Captains P Quaid (10) 67, Council Committee P Keane (15) 63, Sub-Committee J Doyle (16) 66, Seniors M Foster (21) 65, non-qualifier S Leeson (13) 39. Sun Lady Captain’s Prize to Men, 1 K McCabe (6) 42pts, 2 F Lalor (17) 40, Gross J McDonnell 38, 3 M Hehir (28) 40, 4 N Brady (14) 38, B Smyth hole-in-one on 14H.

FORREST LITTLE (Ladies):

Tues, 1 L Dooley (21) 39pts, 2 F Dowling (29) 36, Gross S Garvey (15) 21, 3 A Dooley (29) 36, 4 E Murphy (30) 35. Sun, 1 F Quaid (19) 37pts, 2 E Murphy (30) 36.

FOTA ISLAND (Gents):

Singles, 1 L Motherway (14) 40pts, 2 LJ Tracey (12) 39, 3 M Horgan (24) 39, 4 L Lenihan (10) 37, 5 P Fitzgibbon (10) 37, Gross J O’Sullivan (5) 73, Best Other Day P O’Dwyer (19) 37, Best Junior P Twohig (5) 36, CSS Sat 73, Sun 71.

FOTA ISLAND (Ladies):

Sun 18H Stb, 1 M O’Brien (20) 38pts, 2 M O’Leary (35) 38, 3 AM Horgan (16) 38, 4 M Mulcahy (21) 37, 5 D O’Leary (26) 35, 6 B Leahy (30) 35. 9H, 1 R Hall (36) 16pts. Fixtures, today 18H stroke, Tues 18H Stb.

GLENGARRIFF (Gents):

Fri/Sat Joe Murphy Memorial three-person team mixed event, timesheet 087-2468071. Open scramble Thurs, draw 6pm.

GORT (Gents):

Sat/Sun singles, 1 J Joyce (20) 40pts, 2 D Hennessy (23) 38, Gross J Greer (3) 30, CSS 36. Open singles, 1 C Shields (10) 38pts, 2 D Kehoe (12) 37, Gross C Sexton (3, Woodstock) 31, 3 M Faherty (19) 36, CSS 36. Fixtures, Sat/Sun Captain Mr D Coen’s Prize to Gents GOY, Mon open 18H singles.

GORT (Ladies):

Sun Captain’s Prize to Ladies, Mon open 18H singles, Tues 18H singles.

GOWRAN PARK (Gents):

Captain’s Prize Sat, 1 M Fitzpatrick (13) 69, 2 B Molloy (17) 70, Gross P Lannon (2) 74, 3 P McGuinness (11) 71, 4 D Kearney (7) 72, F9 M Whelan, B9 C Nolan, Past Captains L O’Dwyer, Over-18 M Keating. Fixtures, Thursday open singles, Fri/Sat Young Irelands GAA Classic, contact (056) 7726119.

GOWRAN PARK (Ladies):

Lady Captain’s Prize, 1 M Murphy (36) 75, 2 A Farrell (21) 75, Gross K Hennessy (14) 92, 3 E Donnelly (25) 76, 4 E Byrne (30) 77, F9 N Connolly (18) 44, B9 N Barron (16) 45, Past Captains G Hickey 36, Handicapper M Maher. Weds, 1 A McEvoy (36) 40pts, 2 G Hickey (21) 39, 3 E Byrne (30) 38. Fixtures, Thurs open singles.

GREYSTONES (Ladies):

Sun 18H team Stb, 1 G Dempsey (26) 34pts. Tues champagne scramble team-of-three, 1 J Cooney (27), M O’Sullivan (32), R Corry (35) 87pts. Thurs GOY 5 18H singles Stb, CSS 72, 1 N Kielthy (10) 37pts, 2 A O’Rourke (26) 36, 3 M Smith (18) 36, 4 B Barker (24) 34. Thurs 9H singles Stb, SSS 74, 1 D Curtis (32) 22pts, 2 J Devin (33) 19.

HARBOUR POINT (Ladies):

18H Stb Tues, 1 L O’Connor (20) 44pts, Class 1 1 J Downey (22) 36, 2 M O’Mahony (25) 34, 3 M Twomey (18) 34, Class 2 1 T McCabe (29) 36, 2 M Patterson (30) 36, 3 D O’Sullivan (32) 33.

KANTURK (Ladies):

Captain Mr L Fitzgerald’s Prize to Ladies, 1 N Doherty (18) 66, 2 A O’Riordan (27) 66, Gross F O’Connor (10) 81. Ninettes, 1 S Moynihane, 2 P Buckley.

KENMARE (Gents):

Fri, 1 P Cronin (21) 65, 2 D Burke (11) 68, 3 C Vaughan (20) 68. Fourball Sun, 1 J Touhy (14), J Maye (11) 40pts, 2 R O’Sullivan (5), P O’Shea (9) 39, 3 J O’Sullivan (17), B Kelly (20) 38.

KILCOOLE (Ladies):

18H Stb Weds, Div 1 PAdam (27) 34pts, Div 2 H Nohilly (36) 34, 2 G McDermott (33) 30. 9H Stb, 1 S Kenny (32) 15pts. Lady Captain’s Prize 18H Stb, 1 P McCarthy (23) 59, 2 K Horsfall (17) 59, Gross J Donnelly, 4 K Garvey (19) 57, Vino Pasta C Mohan, Past Captain’s Prize M O’Gara, Vice Captain’s Prize J Donnelly.

KILLARNEY (Gents):

Mahony’s Point blue Sun, 1 R O’Sullivan (15) 40pts, 2 D O’Sullivan (19) 39, 3 M Treacy Jnr (16) 39, 4 L O’Leary (17) 37, 5 J O’Connor (10) 36, Cat 1 F O’Mahony (5) 35, Cat 2 E O’Donoghue (10) 36, Cat 3 S Casey (12) 35, Cat 4 M Neeson (19) 31, CSS 35.

KILLARNEY (Ladies):

Sun singles Stb Killeen, 1 and Gross F Leacy (9) 36pts, 2 C Griffin (22) 34, 3 M Campion ( 8) 34, CSS 36 Stb. Mixed scotch foursomes Thurs Mahony’s Point, 1 S Goulding (13), LB Malloy (28) 45pts, 2 A O’Connor (10), M Cronin (18) 43, Gross J Arthur (10), A Arthur (7) 32, 3 B O’Regan (7), S Tong (16) 42, Guest Prize J Hartnett (10), M O’Connor (14) 43. Fixtures, Sun Lady Captain Ms M O’Rourke’s Prize singles stroke Mahony’s Point.

KILLORGLIN (Gents):

Captain’s Day Sun, 1 D Phelan 67, 2 V O’Sullivan 69, 3 J Foley 70, Senior M Joy 73, Junior C O’Sullivan 75, Gross J McCarthy. Sun Captain’s Day, 1 D Phelan 67, 2 V O’Sullivan 69, 3 J Foley 70, Senior M Joy 73, Junior C O’Sullivan 75, Gross J McCarthy.

(Ladies):

18H stroke, 1 K Houlihan (27) 71, 2 A Walker (29) 73, 3 C Kiely (32) 73. Fixtures, 18H singles Stb Sat/Sun/Tues, arrange own time and partners. Silver Swans 12H Stb Tues, 1 M Murphy Garvey (35) 28pts, 2 E Bell (25) 26, 3 A O’Connor (36) 25. Fixtures, Lady Captain A Kenny Foley’s Prize Day Sat, July 30, entry sheet, draw for partners.

KILRUSH (Gents):

Open week, open singles 1 J Saunders 45pts, 2 D Byrnes

40, 3 M Shannon (Jnr) 38. Mon open singles, 1 Bambrick (Carlow) 36pts, 2 N Thornton 36, 3 O McNamara 36. Tues open singles Stb, 1 P Shannon (Cranny) 40pts, 2 P O’Dea 40, 3 M McNamara 39. Weds open singles stroke, 1 A O’Connor 66, 2 S Lillis 69, 3 S Moran 70. Fri open singles Stb,1 C Clarke, 2 S Lillis.

KILRUSH (Ladies):

Tues singles, 1 G Baggott (29, Limerick) 36pts, 2 M Bolton (18) 36, 3 M Murphy (34) 35, 4 M Nolan (18) 35, 5 S O’Grady (19) 34, 6 M Clancy (14) 34. Thurs, 1 M Clune (30) 38pts, 2 M Bolton (18) 37, Gross V Shannon (7, Lahinch) 25, 3 M Brennan (25) 36, 4 S O’Grady (19) 36, 5 A Lorigan (16 ) 36, 6 M Mc Swiggan (30) 35, Cat 1 M Clancy (14) 33, Cat 2 I Kerrigan (20) 33, Cat 3 J Cullinan-Coote (Ennis) 31.

KINSALE (Gents):

Weds open singles, 1 J Broderick (20) 42pts, 2 J Desmond (18) 38, 3 J O’Donovan (8) 38, 4 S Kingston (4) 38. Fri/Sat open four-person team, 1 C Desmond, E Guirey, E Lambe, F Robinson 98pts, 2 M O’Sullivan, P Clarke, R Quilter, A O’Sullivan 95. Medal GOY Sun, 1 E Rumley 70, 2 G Waldron 70, 3 J Whyte 72, 4 K Crowley 79, 5 N Lovell 72, 6 G Cummins 74. Fixtures, tomorrow open singles, Fri/Sat/Sun Lady Captain Ms S Long’s Prize to Gents.

KINSALE (Ladies):

Tues threeball waltz, 1 M Smith (35), M O’Flaherty (33), M Canty (36) 80pts, 2 V McCann (27), A Fitzsimons (36), M Connery (30) 77, 3 H O’Callaghan (17), P O’Brien (17), A Buckley (24) 76. Fixtures, Fri/Sat/Sun Captain Mr D O’Flynn’s Prize to Ladies (Stb/GOY), Sun 9H Stb 4pm, Tues open three-person team event, all timesheets online at www.kinsalegolf.ie. Mixed foursomes, 1 L Creagh, G McCarthy 32pts, 2 A Daly, K Daly 31, 3 A Hayes, M O’Shaughnessy 28, 4 T Strickland, S Shellard 28, 5 F Power, O Power 27, 6 A Fitzsimons, E Fitzsimons 26. Fixtures, Thurs.

LAHINCH (Gents):

Sun Golf Links Hotel Cup singles Stb Old Course, CSS 32pts, 1 M McMahon (12) 39, 2 N Sexton (4) 35, 3 G Duggan (12) 34. Sun Coolbawn Cup singles Stb Old Course, CSS 32pts, 1 J Shannon (18) 31, 2 M McDonagh (14) 30.

LAHINCH (Ladies):

Sat/Mon medal Old Course, CSS 77 (reduction only), 1 A Cullinan (12) 78, 2 V Shannon (7) 80, Gross O Lucas 91, 3 E Banim (13) 82.

LEE VALLEY (Gents):

Sat, 1 C Walsh (9) 42pts, 2 S Dennehy (6) 37, 3 S Murphy (6) 37. Sun, 1 S McCarthy (12) 69, 2 J O’Sullivan (16) 70, 3 R Curran (4) 72, Gross K Buckley (4) 77. Mon, 1 K McCarthy (13) 43pts, 2 K Maguire (14) 41, 3 G Manning (10) 40. Tues, 1 D O’Keeffe (18) 39pts, 2 D Corcoran (19) 38, 3 E Healy (24) 37. Thurs, 1 A Connolly (7) 21pts, 2 R Browne (7) 20, 3 J Noonan (10) 19.

LEE VALLEY (Ladies):

18H stroke GOY, 1 S McGrath (15) 72, Silver 1 R Murray (12) 72, 2 E Long (14) 73, Bronze A 1 A Sheehan (23) 75, 2 A Fitzgerald (29) 76, Bronze B 1 M Whelan (36) 76, 2 M O’Donoghue (30) 76. Fixtures, open day tomorrow threeball better-ball.

LIMERICK (Gents):

Sat Stokes Wallace Cup, 1 J Hanily (14) 43pts, 2 H Meskell (15) 42, Gross S Poucher (0) 36, 3 N Sinnott (6) 39, 4 V Jennings (19) 37, 5 N Collins (11) 37, CSS 72. Sun team-of-four, 1 D O’Brien (6), S O’Brien (7), M O’Connor (10), W O’Brien (19) 92pts, 2 G Fitzgibbon (13), F Swords (20), J McGuigan (18), B Lane (25) 91.

LIMERICK (Ladies):

1919 Vase Sat/Tues, 1 E Walsh (17) 43pts, 2 B O’Riordan Smith (23) 39, Gross G D’Alton (5) 30, 3 P Niland (14) 37, 4 M Crowley (35) 36, 5 K Scanlon (24) 35. 9H, M O’Rourke (26) 21pts.

LISMORE (Gents):

Sat/Sun 18H singles Stb, 1 G Mulcahy (16) 38pts, 2 S Daly (16) 38, 3 B Hannon (7) 38, CSS 36. Thurs over-60s, 1 B O’Connell, M Cashman, A Barden 22.4. Fixtures, Fri/Sat/Sun Captain Mr J Aherne’s Prize 36H singles stroke, qualifying rounds Fri/Sat, qualifiers play 18H stroke Sun, timesheet in cloakroom, Tues bacon 5.45pm, seniors over-60 Thurs 10.30am.

LISSELAN (Gents):

Lady Captain’s Prize, 1 B Hayes (10) 39pts, 2 E Calnan (16) 36, 3 S Goyal (18) 36, CSS Sat/Sun 36. 18H Stb Fri/Sat/Sun, book online or 023-8833249.

LUCAN (Gents):

Sat medal, 1 A McGrath (21) 68, 2 H Dowling (11) 66, 3 B Mugan (11) 68, Gross M Downes (2) 72, Class 1 P Faughnan (5) 70, Class 2 L Wylie (13) 71, Class 3 N Carroll (21) 71, Class 4 K Graham (23) 69. Sun singles Stb, 1 J Finn (9) 38pts, 2 L Kilfoyle (17) 38, 3 B Duffy (10) 37, 4 B Kane (5) 37, 5 T Weir (19) 37, Gross P Linton (1) 35.

LUCAN (Ladies):

Singles Stb Thurs, 1 P Collins (13) 37pts, 2 I Dempsey (26) 35, 3 M Hudson (36) 35, 4 J Edwards (31) 35, 5 E Leech (20) 35. Sat/Sun singles Stb, 1 A Field (25) 37pts, 2 C Grahan (20) 34, 3 M Ruddy (20) 34, 4Y Barry (16) 34.

LUTTRELLSTOWN CASTLE (Gents):

Sat 18H Stb, 1 J Doyle (10) 34pts, 2 J O’Connor (13) 34, 3 B Hawkshaw (7) 34. Sun 18H Stb, 1 B Hawkshaw (7) 32pts, 2 P Tobin (11) 30.

MACROOM (Gents):

Seniors, 1 M Moriarty, M Fleming, B O’Hea 51.8. Open singles, 1 J Lawlor (14) 44pts, 2 D O’Brien (10) 44, 3 O Haskett (31) 41. Medal, 1 J Lynch (17) 69. Club singles, 1 D O’Sullivan (11) 41pts. Fixtures, today seniors, Thurs open singles, Sat/Sun open singles GOY.

MACROOM (Ladies):

Tomorrow/Sun 18H Stb, 1 E Kelly (23) 42pts, 2 M Lehane (19) 38, 3 U Horgan (30) 38, 4 E Healy (12) 37. Fixtures, tomorrow and continuous to Tues, July 26 Eileen Murphy Foursomes 18H Stb, timesheet tomorrow/Sun.

MAHON (Gents):

Sun fourball, 1 W Enright (14), P Foley (9) 46pts, 2 P Browne (6), P Cotter (12) 44, 3 R Quirke (10), E Murphy (19) 44. Fixtures, Sat singles Stb, Sun medal.

MAHON (Ladies):

Eileen Murphy Foursomes Fri/Sun, 1 B Dann(36), M Stapleton (33) 46pts, 2 M Hannon (35), K Brassil (33) 44, 3 N Twomey (31), L Daly (21)

40, 4 H Sweetnam (23), K MacCarthy (27) 40, 5 S Coleman (22), ME O’Leary (33) 40. 9H, 1 V Salter (36).

MALLOW (Gents):

Captain Mr C O’Flynn’s Prize qualifier, leading qualifier J O’Brien (14) 67, all scores to 75 qualify for final round on Saturday, CSS Fri 72, Sat 73, Sun 74.

MALLOW (Ladies):

18H Stb Sun/Tues, 1 N Lehane (23) 39pts, 2 M O’Connell (18) 38, Gross B Clarson (5) 32, 3 A O’Keeffe (36) 37, 4 C Conroy (16) 37, Best Sun D McKenna (25) 32, CSS 36 Sun/Tues. 18H medal strokes Tues/Sat, CSS Tues 74, Sat 77, Class 1 (1-20) 1 S McGrath (13) 72, 2 C O’Callaghan (13) 73, Gross G McCarthy (3) 78, Class 2 (21-36) 1 R Hayes (30) 72, 2 A O’Reilly (26) 75. Sweep, 1 E Reilly (15) 34pts. Putting 18H, Y Beale (9) 30 putts. 9H, E Reilly (30) 15 putts.

MILLTOWN (Gents):

Medal PGA Tankard 18H stroke, 1 D Fearon (12) 68, Class 1 1 C O’Reilly (5) 69, 2 M O’Carroll (5) 71, 3 T Stuart (10) 71, Class 2 1 G Coleman (16) 72, 2 D Monahan (16) 74, 3 D O’Sullivan (13) 74, Class 3 1 T Bouchier-Hayes (24) 71, 2 M Coyle (17) 72, 3 M O’Donohue (20) 73.

MITCHELSTOWN (Gents):

Murphy Cup v par, 1 R McMahon (9) 3up, 2 MP Walsh (8) 3up, Gross K Dennehy (3) 73, 3 A Gamble (7) 2up. 18H singles v par, 1 R Hennesy (18) 2up.

MITCHELSTOWN (Ladies):

Singles stroke, 1 I Luddy (20) 71, 2 M Williams Murphy (31) 72, 3 M Perry (16) 75, Gross S O’Mahony (11) 88. Fixtures, open singles tomorrow qualifier.

MONKSTOWN (Gents):

Weds singles, 1 F Coppinger (17) 43pts, 2 P Davies (20) 42, 3 T Cooney (21) 41, 4 J Tighe (19) 41, 5 J Cogan (16) 41, 6 J Long (6) 40. Fri singles, 1 O O’Sullivan (11) 43pts, 2 F Gilligan (17) 40, 3 G Flynn (12) 40, 4 R O’Driscoll (9) 40, 5 F Murray (5) 39, 6 P Williamson (15) 39. Fixtures, today ladies’ four-person team, tomorrow Cork Handicap Cup, Sat fourball qualifier, Sun Captain’s Prize to Ladies.

MONKSTOWN (Ladies):

Tues 18H stroke/medal, 1 A Duggan (13) 68, Gross A O’Sullivan (5) 76, Silver 1 R Barron (10) 68, 2 H Harte (14) 69, 3 E Guirey (13) 69, Bronze 1 P O’Leary (32) 69, 2 MD O’Sullivan (35) 69, 3 E Coakley (23) 71, 4 B Hanan (26) 72, 5 S Cronin (22) 73, 6 V Murphy (24) 73. Fixtures, Sun Captain’s Prize to Ladies, Tues 18H Stb.

MUSKERRY (Gents):

Sat 18H stroke, CSS 73, 1 F Hickey (11) 70, 2 G McCarthy (7) 70, 3 M Murphy (15) 71, 4 D Hartnett (2) 72. Sun 18H stroke, CSS 73, 1 G Sweetnam (21) 43pts, 2 D O’Regan (6) 41, 3 D Lane (3) 38, 4 R Twomey (0) 38, 5 D Linehan (5) 37.

MUSKERRY (Ladies):

Weds 9H scramble, 1 M Kilcoyne (30), J O’Shea (26), M O’Malley (31). Thurs Barony Shield 18H Stb, 1 Macroom 190pts, Individual 1 C Breathnach (33, Macroom) 43pts, 2 B O’Shea (9, Macroom) 39, 3 C O’ Leary (21) 38, Muskerry 1 C Murphy 37, 2 B O’Sullivan 37, Macroom 1 M Golden 37, 2 J Curran 36, Lee Valley 1 P Farrell 38, 2 R Lehane 35.

NENAGH (Gents):

Sun, 1 D Kinsella (14) 43pts, 2 K Malone (12) 42, 3 S Forde (10) 41, Senior M Tierney (9) 40, G Butler (19) 39, Gross S O’Brien 36.

OUGHTERARD (Gents):

Sun 18H singles Stb, 1 P Faherty (14) 45pts, 2 M Power (11) 43, 3 R Lee (16) 42, Gross L O’Reilly (6) 34, 4 M Murphy (24) 41, 5 J McNeela (12) 40, Cat 1 J Morley (9) 39, Cat 2 T Brennan (16) 39, Cat 3 S Coyne (20) 39, CSS 37.

PORTARLINGTON (Gents):

9H, 1 P Kitson, 2 F Geoghan, 3 F Smith.

PORTARLINGTON (Ladies):

Lady Captain Ms M Kehoe’s Prize singles stroke, 1 H McAlorum 146, 2 A Turley 147, Gross S Culliton 150, 3 A Moore 150, 4 J Bennett. 151, 5 M O’Donoghue. 153, leading qualifier A Bates 74, Sun 18H 1 G Foran 75, Committee A Holland 156, Golden Girls M Moran 160, F9 A Delaney 35½, B9 M Watchorne 35, 9H 1 N Connolly 40, 2 P Fitzpatrick 45.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Gents):

Fri singles, 1 A O’Farrell (21) 39pts, 2 M O’Sullivan (14) 37. Sun rumble, 1 F Delaney, G Clancy, M Fahy 85pts, 2 P Carroll, J Hanlon, P Hennessey 83. Fixtures, Fri/Sat medal, Sun four-man team.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Ladies):

Mon John Shine Cup, 1 F Burke (20) 39pts, Gross D Hales (14) 15, 2 I Meade (21) 37, 3 N O’Sullivan (29) 36, 4 M Mullins (31) 36, 5 K Farrelly (28) 36, CSS Sun 69, Mon 71.

RATHBANE (Gents):

Seniors rumble, M O’Callaghan, F Hofler, A Franklin. Weekend scramble, JB O’Neill, K Cronin, G Byrnes. Fixtures, Captain’s Prize 8.30am, Sun shotgun start.

RATHBANE (Ladies):

Gents’ Prize to Ladies, 1 P Costello 41pts, 2 M Murphy 37, 3 T Stack 36, Gross J Byrne.

ROYAL CURRAGH (Ladies):

Anne Mullins Memorial stroke Sat/Sun/Tues, 1 S Bergin (29) 69, 2 R Foley (8) 72, Gross M McNally (9) 81, 3 C Condon (11) 72. CSS Sat 74, Sun/Tues 72.

ST HELEN’S BAY (Gents):

Weds open singles, 1 M Phillips (12) 41pts, 2 C Fitzgerald (17, Stackstown) 38, 3 N Walsh (15) 37. Fixtures, tomorrow open singles, Fri Nine and Dine 5pm, Sat Captain’s Day inc. ladies 9H 5pm, Sun open fourball.

ST HELEN’S BAY (Ladies):

Weds open singles, 1 P O’Leary (13) 38pts, 2 B Furlong (21) 37, 3 L Shine (22, Milltown) 33. Sat Lady Captain’s Day, 1 M Noonan (27) 73, 2 S Stewart (20) 75, Gross J Hare (13) 91, 3 M O’Connor (19) 75, 4 L Shine (22) 75, F9 S Noonan (34) 34, B9 G Smith (24) 35, Class 1 (0-25) F Neill (15) 80, Class 2 (26-36) K Bambrick (26) 75, Committee Prize M O’Riordan (29) 76, Past Captain P O’Leary (12) 80. Fixtures, tomorrow open singles, Fri Nine and Dine 5pm, Sat Captain’s Day inc. ladies 9H 5pm, Sun open fourball.

SHANNON (Gents):

Team-of-four Sun, 1 P Collins, E Drew, K Morrissey, P Collins Jnr 97pts, 2 C O’Flynn, C Reidy, P Madden, D Quinlan 93.

SKIBBEREEN & WEST CARBERY (Ladies):

Open 18H Stb, 1 M Pattenden (33) 42pts, 2 C Byrne (23) 40, 3 M O’Regan (27) 39, 4 M Foley (26) 38, F9 N McCarthy (30) 23, B9 H Hegarty (13) 20.

STACKSTOWN (Gents):

Open singles, 1 G Mulryan (12) 41pts, 2 L O’Neill (6) 40, 3 A Stephens (15) 40, 4 J Dowley (21) 38, 4 C Walshe (J)(21) 38, CSS 37. Holmpatrick Cup Sat, 1 J Halley (21), P Flanagan (23) 46pts. Two-person fourball Weds, 1 G Arbuthnot (14), B Herridge (23) 45pts, 2 M McHale (11), J Butterly (16) 44. President’s Prize Fri/Sat, Golfer of the Day B Carroll (14) 38pts, Class 1 1 S Stewart (8) 37, Gross B Flanagan (4) 36, 2 J Joyce (7) 36, 3 L O’Connor (7) 35, Class 2 1 B McCarthy (11) 38, 2 T Collins (11) 37, 3 D O’Hanlon (13) 35, Class 3 1 T Hartin (17) 38, 2 A Hayes (17) 37, 3 B Woods (17) 37, Class 4 1 F McGrath (21) 38, 2 J Ruane (27) 35, 3 M Considine (21) 34, Past President T O’Connor (11) 31, CSS Fri 34, Sat 35.

TIPPERARY (Gents):

Open singles Sat/Sun, 1 P Ryan (13) 43pts, 2 G Dineen (15) 41, 3 C Devine (11) 40. Tues singles, 1 D Browne (13) 45pts, 2 M Maher (20) 42, 3 S Bulfin (22) 41. Fri mixed, 1 C Noonan, D Noonan, M Blake 32.8, 2 S Jackson, S Hammersley, G Gilligan 33.1. Seniors, 1 P Duggan, S Jackson, M Kennedy, C McInerney 97pts, 2 J Foley, N Horgan, P Leahy, M O’Grady 96, 3 J Bourke, M Crotty, C Hayes, T Ryan 95. Club singles, 1 M O’Brien (11) 66, 2 S Earlie (12) 68, 3 L Power (26) 68. Open singles, 1 C Doyle (15) 42pts, 2 M Keaty (12) 42, 3 D Cartlidge (9) 40. Tues singles, 1 G Ryan (13) 43pts, 2 J O’Dwyer (22) 39, 3 C Gannon (18) 38. Fixtures, weekend President Mr P O’Shea’s Prize 18H Stb, leading 27 scores qualify for play-off. Seniors, 1 C McInerney, E Rochford, J Ryan B, D Bradshaw 98pts, 2 JA Ryan, W Hyde, P O’Halloran, M Kavanagh 94, 3 J Gleeson, C Hayes, WBurns, L Ryan 94. Club singles, 1 M O’Brien (11) 66, 2 S Earlie (12) 68, 3 L Power (26) 68. Open singles, 1 C Doyle (15) 42pts, 2 M Keaty (12) 42, 3 D Cartlidge (9) 40. Tues singles, 1 G Ryan (13) 43pts, 2 J O’Dwyer (22) 39, 3 C Gannon (18) 38. Seniors, 1 C McInerney, E Rochford, J Ryan B, D Bradshaw 98pts, 2 JA Ryan, W Hyde, P O’Halloran, M Kavanagh 94, 3 J Gleeson, C Hayes, W Burns, L Ryan 94. Fixtures, weekend President P O’Shea’s Prize.

TIPPERARY (Ladies):

Weds open team-of-three, 1 K Rafferty (6), O Mulvihill (27), G Gilligan (29) 93pts, 2 S Conroy (12), B Doherty (22), S Fitzpatrick (26) 86, 3 M Reardon (12), J McCormack (18), C English (22) 83. Seniors 10H threeball scramble, 1 B Horton, E Carroll, C O’Dwyer 39.3, 2 J O’Dwyer, G Gilligan, K Kavanagh 41.6. Fri night mixed 10H Stb scramble, 1 M Blake, D Conroy, C Noonan 31, 2 D Noonan, M McGrath, C Meehan 31.2. Fixtures, 10H Stb extended is now playable on Sun, 18H Stb extended.

TRALEE (Gents):

Fourball Sun, 1 H O’Farrell (15), L Hussey (14) 38pts, 2 M Leahy (8), G Hussey (12) 36, 3 P O’Keeffe (9), JF Carroll (12) 36. Fixtures, Sat casual golf, Sun Lady Captain’s Prize, no men’s golf.

TRALEE (Ladies):

Fixtures, tomorrow club singles, Sun Lady Captain D O’Driscoll’s Prize.

TRAMORE (Ladies):

Mon singles, 1 L Costello (24) 41pts, 2 A Mitchell (12) 38, 3 J Moran (12) 37, 4 E Cashman (21) 35.

TRAMORE (Gents):

Tues fourball, 1 R Duffy (14), B Douglas (17) 27pts, 2 J O’Keeffe (15), J Molloy (17) 27, 3 I Birtwistle (19), C Winser (11) 26. Weds long-handicap Tramore v Waterford, 1 N Murphy (19), J Burke (24, Waterford) 30pts, 2 J O’Donoghue (22), P Doyle (22) 29, Best Waterford J Firth (19), M O’Sullivan (21) 28, Best Tramore D Kinsella (21), T Power (25) 28. Junior open, 1 A Cashin (3) 42pts, 2 S O’Kennedy (8, Waterford Castle) 42, Gross C Mooney (4, Faithlegg) 34, Girl 1 C Parkinson (25) 40pts, 2 E Butler (30) 40. Fri open singles, 1 W O’Connor (16) 44pts, 2 D Spillane (9) 43, 3 E Conway (5) 42, Gross P Flynn (0) 37, Visitor H Moloney (18, Nenagh) 39. Sun, 1 R Landers (9) 38pts, 2 P Power (1) 38, Gross N Cashin (2) 29, 3 D Musgrave (15) 38.

WATERFORD (Gents):

Sun 18H Stb, 1 G McGillicuddy (24) 35pts, 2 D Courtney (9) 35, 3 R Orpen (14) 35. Fixtures, Sat Captain Mr A O’Connell’s Prize.

WATERFORD CASTLE (Gents):

Long-handicap week 13 Tues, 1 N Frisby (26) 26pts, 2 G Keane (23) 24, 3 G Murphy (25) 22, Nearest Pin 2H D Leonard, 10H G Murphy, Longest Drive V O’Connor. Open singles Thurs, 1 J Power (4) 40pts, 2 S Fanning (14) 39, 3 E Power (11) 38.

WATERFORD CASTLE (Ladies):

Long-handicap Mon, 1 M Traenor (33) 17pts, 2 A Sexton (36) 16, 3 B Flanagan (33) 16. 18H Stb Sun, 1 M Dennehy (26) 35pts, 2 E Lee (19) 34, 3 P Smyth (27) 34.Open three-person team event, 1 S Brennan (14), O Manning (22), C Flynn (12) 83pts, 2 M O’Hara (33), M Cronin (33), M Grubb (32) 75, 3 M Clancy (14), E McGuckian (14), M Kiely (14) 75.

WATERVILLE (Ladies):

Lady President Ms F Everett’s Prize Sat, 1 AM O’Shea (23) 41pts, 2 B O’Brien (25) 40, Gross M Creedon (12) 24, 3 S Curran (25) 37, 4 A Barry (23) 36, Past President P Gibson (11) 33, F9 L Tyrell (19) 20, B9 A Quinlan (22) 21, Longest Drive A Maher (19), Nearest Pin R Cubitt (28), 9H A Flaherty (35) 16, Visitors M Duffy (31, Lahinch) 31.18H Stb, 1 S Curran (28) 46pts, 2 M O’Byrne (27) 37, 3 S Lane (19) 37, 4 J Sutton (20) 37.

WEST WATERFORD (Ladies):

Mná Eile qualifier, 1 F Butler (23) 41pts, 2 A Fennell (8) 38, also qualified J Fox (23) 36, B Aherne (16, Dungarvan) 35, M Fleming (28, Dungarvan) 35, R Byrne (31, Dungarvan) 35, E Macrie (19, Crowsnest) 35, G Hallinan (24, Gold Coast) 34, F O’Donnell (13, Faithlegg) 34, P Flanagan (20, Dungarvan) 34, B O’Brien (12, Dungarvan )34, R McDonnell (36) 34, CSS 71. Fixtures, Mná Eile qualifier, Thurs, Aug 4, Thurs 18H Stb, Sun/Thurs 18H stroke GOY medal, until Weds Eileen Murphy foursomes qualifier 9H.

WOODSTOCK (Gents):

Open singles (white) Weds, 1 B Loftus (Lahinch) 40pts, 2 D McLoughlin 39, 3 B Gilligan 38, 4 P McElhinney (Lahinch) 37, CSS 35. Holmpatrick Cup qualifier fourball better-ball Sat/Sun, 1 J O’Connor (12), M Kelly (16) 48pts, 2 G O’Mara (13), D Grimes(14) 47. Fixtures, tomorrow open singles (white), Sat/Sun Captain’s fourball (green).

YOUGHAL (Gents):

Tues open 18H, 1 E O’Callaghan (16) 43pts, 2 E Keniry (5) 38, CSS 71. Sun 18H fourball, 1 G Fitzgibbon (12), L Kelly (20) 46pts, 2 D Murphy (4), E O’Connor (17) 45, 3 J Lordan (9), E MacSweeney (14) 44. Fixtures, today/Thurs open singles, Fri/Sat/Sun Lady Captain’s Prize to Gents.

YOUGHAL (Ladies):

YOUGHAL (Ladies):

Lady Captain Mrs A O'Neill Coyne's Prize, 1 M Fogarty (21) 70, 2 U Cotter (18) 71, Cat A 1 P McNamara (17) 72, 2 M O'Connor (18) 74, Gross E Coyne (5) 80, 3 C Hayes (13) 74, Past Captain S Morrison (30) 73, Cat B 1 V O'Leary (25) 72, 2 B Curtin (25) 72, 3 C Cotter (27) 73, F9 Cat A S Ormonde (12) 40, B9 Cat A V Murphy (20) 34, F9 Cat B P Kearney (28) 38, B9 Cat B F Barry (21) 34.5, 11H 1 V De La Cour (27) 22, Longest Drive T Landers.