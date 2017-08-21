Clinical Cork timing challenge to perfection

Fitzgerald noted that with the threat of potential relegation removed following the qualifier victory over Monaghan, the Rebels could play with more freedom, and express themselves.
Galway, the Connacht champions, were blown away and Cork, with their eyes on a seventh successive Brendan Martin Cup win, rattled home six goals to emphasise their dominance.
Defeats to Waterford and Kerry in the Munster championship are now distant memories for Fitzgerald and his charges.
And even without injured 2016 Player of the Year Bríd Stack, Fitzgerald’s players produced arguably the best display of his tenure to set up a semi-final with Mayo on September 2.
Fitzgerald purred: “We were very clinical today and I think our forward play was magnificent at times. Obviously, the game was over at half-time — 12 points up with a gale force wind.
“The only worry was that we might slacken off a little bit and let them back into it, but we didn’t.”
When asked if that display was the best he’s seen from his players during his reign, Fitzgerald responded: “It’s hard to say. In terms of scoring, probably yes. But it’s in their locker. That forward line, it’s probably the first time they’ve played together all year.
“We had Ciara (O’Sullivan) away and we had Doireann (O’Sullivan) injured for a long time. (Eimear) Scally had niggling injuries. Áine Terry (O’Sullivan) I thought was absolutely fabulous. Hopefully that will do her confidence the world of good now. Look, we know we’re in a semi-final and that’s grand but we have a formidable task ahead of us now.”
Bríd O’Sullivan came off the bench to decorate a phenomenal Cork display with a 2-1 haul.
But the damage was done in a spell before and after half-time that saw Cork register 3-11 without reply — 2-9 of that approaching the interval.
Cork were 1-1 to 0-7 adrift before they went through the gears to crush the challenge of Galway, who were without a competitive fixture since beating Mayo on July 2.
Cork had roared into an early 1-1 to 0-1 lead, Áine O’Sullivan on target with the early goal after Orla Finn’s free dropped short, but Galway responded well and landed six points without reply — Mairéad Seoighe landing a couple of impressive long-range efforts in that run.
But Galway lost key midfielder Catriona Cormican to injury and the floodgates opened.
Midfielder Niamh Cotter and Scally raised green flags before half-time before Doireann O’Sullivan lobbed Galway goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower, to punish a misdirected kick-out early in the second half.
Deirdre Brennan registered a consolation goal for Galway in the 41st minute but O’Sullivan netted twice before the finish to add further gloss to the scoreboard.
Galway suffered another huge blow with nine minutes left when captain Emer Flaherty was yellow-carded — and the outclassed Tribeswomen would finish the game with 14 players.
Fitzgerald added: “We’re very proud, we didn’t want to be involved in any relegation battles or anything like that so that was probably more pressure on us. Today they were able to express themselves a bit more.”