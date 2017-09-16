Clifford staying a step ahead of hype

Not yet 19 and the compilation of his best bits and hits already makes for compelling viewing.

The first time this reporter came across David Clifford was on a murky Tuesday in October of 2015. St Brendan’s, Killarney vs Abbey CBS in the opening round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí. There were 20 people watching on in Mallow.

St Brendan’s won with 12 to spare, the highlight of the hour being the manner in which Clifford effortlessly conducted the Killarney attack. He’d kick four points, laying off the final pass for twice that amount.

“He’s still only 16,” one parent informed.

Those outside the Kingdom caught a first glimpse of the Fossa prodigy when St Brendan’s arrived at Croke Park for the Hogan Cup final the following April. TG4’s coverage of the post-primary football decider meant his game-turning performance wasn’t confined to the couple hundred present inside GAA HQ.

With the Killarney school in front by the minimum two minutes from time, Clifford stretched and fisted an Evan Cronin pass into the St Patrick’s Maghera goal. Three minutes into stoppage time, he was fed possession at the Hill 16 end. Between him and the goal stood the Maghera full-back. His movement suggested he’d go right of the defender. Instead, he jinked to his left and unleashed an almighty effort which rattled the top-right corner of the net.

St Brendan’s manager Gary McGrath said afterward: “At training and on matchday, David reminds me of no one else but Maurice Fitzgerald. I can see it in him. I will be killed for saying it. I have said it to people on the quiet, but I haven’t told him that. We might tell him tonight. He is a big talent. If he is nurtured and looked after, he has a big career in front of him.”

That career took flight during the summer of 2016, Clifford running up 2-27 as Kerry collected a third successive All-Ireland minor crown. His goal on the afternoon of the decider was the stuff of genius. And vitally important, too, as just two points separated the teams when the 6’2” forward decided the destination of the Tom Markham Cup. Collecting possession on the 65m line out near the Cusack Stand, five solos off the left brought Clifford inside the 20m line where the right boot was employed in shaking the Galway net.

2017 has seen more of the same. He single-handedly destroyed Cork in the Munster semi-final — 2-8 was his total on that particular evening. He almost matched this haul last time out, taking Cavan for 1-10. The latter display led Colm Cooper to remark, “everybody seems to be afraid of this guy, with good reason too”.

Music to young Clifford’s ears. For the Gooch, he tells us, is an idol. “It’s plain to see what he’s done,” says the Kerry minor captain. “I’ve never spoken to him, but from chatting to lads on the Crokes U21 team who’d be in training with him, you take every bit of advice he gives you.”

Outside of Cooper and Kerry, Clifford reveals one particular Armagh forward he’s long sought to emulate.

“I’ve always looked up to Jamie Clarke. I think something about his style of play caught my eye. I always followed him and tried to do a few things the same way as he did them. He’s one of my main heroes growing up.”

Both men, you imagine, would have been proud of Clifford’s aforementioned goal in last year’s decider. “I remember it fairly well,” recalls Clifford.

“I just got the ball, went on a run, and it opened up nicely. I picked my spot and thankfully, it went it. I don’t think it would have gone there too many more times had I taken the same shot on again. I kind of remember saying to myself that I needed to make something happen because the game itself wasn’t going great for me. I just tried to get on a few balls before that and eased myself into it. I did know the significance of it at the time, yes.”

That individual effort put on full display his adeptness with both feet. It wasn’t always so, claims Clifford.

“I remember down through the years fellas would say, ‘he’s all left’, and that would kind of pee me off, to be honest with you. I tried to work on my right a bit after that.

“I would like to come a bit early to training and a lot of other fellas would do it too. That’s actually a very good testament to this team. You could land down an hour before training and there’d be six or seven fellas there before you.

“I do try to put in the extra bit of work because if I’m not doing the work, somebody else is. That’s the way I look at it, I have to stay on top. [The hype] is not going to help me, it’s not going to improve me.”