Home»Sport»Soccer

Claycourt king Rafa Nadal completes ‘La Decima’

Monday, June 12, 2017
Philip Williamson

Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete ‘La Decima’ yesterday.

This title, an unprecedented 10th at a single grand slam in the professional era, was arguably the most impressive of his 15 though as it arrived three injury-plagued years after the last one, without dropping a set and conceding only 35 games in seven matches.

As a weary Wawrinka sliced a volley into the net on match point Nadal collapsed on his back on the baseline.

“I’m a little emotional,” Nadal said before getting to clamp his jaws on La Coupe des Mousquetaires.

“The nerves and adrenaline I feel on this court is impossible to compare.”

Wawrinka, who spent nearly five hours more on court than Nadal to reach the final, looked tentative and heavy-legged although he did have a glimmer in the third game when Nadal was forced to save a break point.

Nadal failed to convert any of the four break points he had in the following game, but drew first blood the next time an opportunity arose to take a 4-2 lead. Then he switched on the afterburners. A matter of minutes later Wawrinka wafted a forehand long to hand Nadal a second break of serve and the opening set.

Wawrinka was flat, striking not a single winner off his glorious single-handed backhand in the first set, and with less than an hour on the clock his task already looked forlorn. Nadal was given a time violation warning at the start of the second, but Wawrinka could not halt his charge as the Spaniard bounded into a 3-0 lead in the second having won seven games in a row.

Meanwhile new French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko believes “anything is possible” with the all-out attacking style which brought her a first Grand Slam title. The Latvian, 20, hit 54 winners on her way to a “dream” 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Romania’s Simona Halep.

“I always had the possibility I could hit the ball really hard,” said Ostapenko. “If I have a chance to go for a shot, I’m trying.”

She is the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933. It was only her eighth appearance at one of the four tennis majors.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS tennis, sport, Nadal, French Open

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boxing: Warring parties likely to come face-to-face in chairman row

Motorsport: Griffin/Cameron take third spot in Silverstone 500

Boxing: Belfast boy Burnett has the skills and fire to halt Haskins

Tennis: Andy Murray ‘proud’, despite losing in French Open


Breaking Stories

As you were in Group D after Serbia and Wales draw in Belgrade

Martin O'Neill derides 'poor' referee after Ireland are denied late winner

Usain Bolt was very relieved to win his final 100m race on home soil

10 joyous and magnificent pictures of Rafael Nadal winning his 10th French Open title

Lifestyle

Donal Skehan is bringing us some one-pot wonders

Top Spanish wine-maker Clara Canals bringing her brand to Ireland

John Connors set for the big time with gritty new crime thriller Cardboard Gangsters

Basket cases: The new trend in artisan weaves

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 