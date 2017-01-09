Home»Sport»Soccer

Classy Munster A put Doncaster to the sword

Monday, January 09, 2017
Barry Coughlan

Doncaster Knights 12 Munster A 28: Munster A increased their runaway lead of Pool 2 of the B&I Cup following this impressive victory over English Championship side Doncaster Knights at Castle Park on Saturday.

The win guaranteed Munster a place in the last eight and another success over the same side at home will secure a home draw in the quarter-finals.

Munster conceded an opening try to number eight Jarad Williams and a conversion from Simon Humberstone after Doncaster dominated the opening quarter.

It took Munster some time to come to grips with Doncaster’s physicality but they eventually produced the type of intensity needed to turn the game around and they put the hosts to the sword with four converted tries.

Peter Malone’s charges finally struck after the pack started to match their hosts and Gavin Coombes grabbed a try that Te Aihe Toma converted to leave the sides all square at the interval.

From there, Munster never looked back and skipper Robin Copeland showed them the way when he scored an early second-half try.

Calvin Nash and Cian Bohane got further Munster tries, Bohane securing the bonus point win.

Sam Edgerley pulled one back for the home side, but Munster firmly closed the door and never looked like relinquishing the initiative.

Academy winger Nash will be delighted with his breakaway try and Munster happy too that Toma, playing out of position as out-half partner to John Poland, kicked four from four off the tee.

Apart from that opening spell, this was an altogether impressive Munster and it was their third bonus point win from three.

They will certainly look forward to Friday’s return encounter which will be hosted by Bandon RFC (7pm).

DONCASTER KNIGHTS:

P Jarvis, A Bulumakau, L Hayes, M Clark, S Edgerley, S Humberstone, M Heaney, R List, J Bergamanas, C Quigley, H Taylor, G Young, J Ram, M Hills (captain), J Williams.

Replacements:

R Hislop, D Nelson, W John, M Challinor, W Owen, D Cusack, B White.

MUNSTER A:

D Johnston; C Nash, S Arnold, D Goggin, G O’Shea; Te Aihe Toma, J Poland; P McCabe, K O’Byrne, B Scott; F Wycherley, E Mintern; D O’Callaghan, G Coombes, R Copeland (captain).

Replacements:

V O’Brien, L O’Connor, R Burke, R Coffey, B Faloon, C Bohane, S Fitzgerald.

