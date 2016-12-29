Classic ensemble wins Ladies’ Day award at Leopardstown

Classic 1950s style stole the day at Leopardstown yesterday where a Cork woman dressed in Donegal tweed won the Ladies’ Day award.

In Limerick, Breda Butler, from Thurles, Co Tipperary, took the big prize in the Most Stylish Ladies’ Day competition with a turquoise trouser suit.

Gillian Gilbourne, from Millstreet, Co Cor,k took the overall Cliff at Lyons Style Stakes award at Leopardstown.

Her tweed ensemble was topped with a Marc Millinery hat and Amy Huberman heels.

Gillian won three luxury VIP weekends away at each of Cliff’s Irish resorts: Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford, Cliff Townhouse in Stephen’s Green, Dublin, and the country estate of Cliff at Lyons in Kildare.

After her day at Limerick Racecourse, Breda Butler, meanwhile, will be jetting off on a four-star holiday to Lanzarote with a companion of her choice, with flights, accommodation, and transfers paid for.

Orla Butler, Kilkenny, enjoying a day at the races in Leopardstown.

Ladies’ Day in Limerick is sponsored by Sunway.

The judges in Dublin were stylist and designer Sonya Lennon and fashion journalist Bairbre Power.

The judges at Limerick Racecourse were Love4Fashion bloggers — and best friends — Sharon Kennedy and Jean Sheahan, both from Limerick.

They said: “The big thing we believe is that the lady must be comfortable and confident in their outfit. Plus, you don’t have to be head to toe in designer labels. We love to see high street bargains too. For us, originality is key.”

Niamh Kenny, from Kerry, shows off a feathery ensemble at Leopardstown yesterday.

Today is the last of the four-day Shannon Airport Christmas Racing Festival at Limerick Racecourse.

It’s a family fun day, with a range of free entertainment, including a family magic show, face painting, kid tattoos, and badge and jewellery making.

Sinead Vine, Clifden, Co Galway, was sporting some eye-catching headgear at Leopardstown yesterday.

And in Leopardstown, the national hunt festival also wraps up today, with Ryanair Day.

Violinist Zoe Conway performs at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival yesterday.