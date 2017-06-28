Clare's Donal Moloney happy to avoid facing Cork in new Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney is pleased that Sunday week’s Munster SHC final against Cork is taking place in Semple Stadium and not Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It appeared the Munster Council had taken the decision to stage the game in the new Cork venue providing it was ready. However, it won’t now open until the All-Ireland quarter-finals later next month.

Moloney felt the game being held on Leeside could only have favoured their opponents.

“We’d rather play them in Thurles than Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We like Thurles. If we had to go to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it wouldn’t have been an issue either, but you’ve got be practical and say it would have to be an advantage for Cork, if we played them down there. We like playing in Thurles, it’s been good for us from an underage perspective over the years. We like going there.”

Speaking at Clare’s pre-provincial final press event in Caherlohan yesterday evening, Moloney said they won’t know if David McInerney is fit until the weekend. The Tulla man injured a hamstring in a club game against Wolfe Tones earlier this month.

“(We’re) hopeful he’s going to make it. He’s going through his rehab. We’ll probably know better by the weekend.”

Oisín O’Brien is on the mend, though, and looks to have overcome a string of knee difficulties. “It’s a great plus for us. He surprised the physios and the specialists in terms of his recovery. He behaves off the field in terms of his rehab as he does on the field, he’d be very focused. He made a really quick recovery, probably came in six weeks ahead of schedule.”