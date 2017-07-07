Waterford should win but might not. Their main difficulty is their convex tradition against Kilkenny in championship encounters, writes PM O’Sullivan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Unfamiliar territory as Brian Cody doesn’t know his best team
Breaking Stories
PSG won't let us buy Marco Verratti, claims Barca president
Football rumours: Ructions at Chelsea and transfer stirrings at Liverpool and Arsenal
Rob Howley: We've got some plays up our sleeve
Rory McIlroy playing catch-up after first day of Irish Open
Lifestyle
Time for women's voices to be heard in Government
Ask Audrey: Two words of English from a Donegal man, and I’m getting undressed
Woyzeck in Winter sees two become one
Scene and heard: Entertainment news round-up
More From The Irish Examiner