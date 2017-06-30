Home»Sport»Soccer

Clare footballers pondered ‘nuclear option’ over club row

Friday, June 30, 2017
Peter O’Connell

The managers of Clare’s last two county senior football champions have confirmed that withdrawing county players from the panel was discussed this week, as Colm Collins’ men prepare for tomorrow’s round two All-Ireland qualifier against Laois.

County champions and Division 1 League holders Kilmurry Ibrickane, along with their neighbours St Joseph’s Miltown, are furious that the Clare County Board imposed a €200 fine on them and handed the points to O’Curry’s and Doonbeg, following league fixtures which were not played on the weekend of June 3.

Clondegad and Éire Óg also suffered a similar fate.

All four fined clubs refused to line out without their county footballers in the sixth round of the league.

“We are very upset over it and we got a lot of support from the county players but we felt that the nuclear option wasn’t feasible after all the hard work these guys have put in and their long years of service,” said Kilmurry Ibrickane manager Aiden Moloney.

However, Moloney added that a withdrawal option could be on the agenda for round three of the All-Ireland qualifiers, if Clare beat Laois.

St Joseph’s Miltown manager Michael Neylon also confirmed that players pulling out of this weekend’s game was discussed.

“Was thought given to it? It did come up for discussion. It throws up a question about future participation with county teams,” Neylon said.

