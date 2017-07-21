Four go down to the Lee, as a Cork band of the 1980s was not called.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
A misstep from Clare in the dance of percentages
Breaking Stories
Heartbreak for Cork City as they bow out of Europe
Peter Stringer to join Donncha O’Callaghan at Worcester Warriors
Celtic to face UEFA action following "illict banner" in Linfield clash
Pablo Zabaleta welcomed former team-mate Joe Hart to West Ham in his own way
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: The new girlfriend is mad for us to try make-up sex. Where is a good place to buy make-up?
In the name of love...for U2
How to make office wear work for you this summer
More From The Irish Examiner