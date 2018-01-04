CJ Stander grateful for Munster ‘loyalty’

Playing for Ireland in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and winning trophies with Munster were the chief reasons why CJ Stander inked a new deal with the IRFU and turned down lucrative offers to continue his career abroad.

Stander yesterday spoke for the first time about the contract talks and the “loyalty” he feels for his adopted province — and country.

“I just wanted to clarify that there was no intention to leave,” he said yesterday.

“A lot of people deal with their contract negotiations differently. I have two guys who look after them. We normally talk in the beginning and say this is what we think is an acceptable contract. That was the case again. I sat down with everyone and they were quite happy to keep me here in the first place.

“I sat down with David Nucifora and we had a good chat before we even started negotiations. It was fairly quiet and easy.”

Stander isn’t the type who would have wanted people to question his loyalty and commitment to the cause of Munster and Ireland and feels he wasn’t put under undue pressure in that respect.

“I just felt that I grew up with loyalty but I remember someone told me just before I left South Africa that if you want loyalty in rugby, you should just go and buy yourself a dog,” he mused. “But then I came to Munster and Ireland.

“For me that was one of the biggest things, the loyalty we have here as a club and in the Irish setup. I just felt that I wanted to repay that loyalty.

“There are a lot of people with different goals and stuff they want to do in life. And for me, I enjoy my rugby and I want to win something with Munster. I want to put myself out there with this squad that we can win trophies and leave something behind here one day.

“The other thing I hope for is that I can go to a World Cup. That has been a boyhood dream since I started playing rugby. That’s the biggest stage that you can go to. I made a lot of sacrifices. The family is getting older, my dad is getting older and farming on his own. My mom, all of them, I miss small things. I miss funerals, I miss people growing up, my cousins, and nephews. I miss my friends getting married. But at the end of the day, I made the decision at the age of 22 to come over here.

“Munster and Ireland have been very loyal to me. They put a lot of work and money into me to get me to where I am now. For me to one day win something with Munster and go to a World Cup, that’s the greatest way for me to repay them.”

Given that Munster have lost each of their last two matches, many would question Stander’s optimism that they can win a trophy this year. But he insisted those results won’t define them as a squad and coaching staff.

“One of the big points for me staying is the Johann van Graan signing,” he declared. “Johann is a special coach. He is bringing something different to the party. He has a vision that if everyone can get that, then we are going to get some silverware.”

Stander shook his head ruefully when discussing the loss of all four interpros played this season, accepting that “these games can define your season”.

“You need to perform in them to get selected for Ireland. We must perform and must win against Connacht on Saturday.”

And he himself brought up the little matter that “I was the first captain to lose against them in Thomond Park for 29 years two years ago. That’s something that has stuck with me.”