CIT reel in Douglas

Cork IT 2-13 Douglas 2-12

Kieran Murphy fired a late goal as Cork IT advanced to round four of the Cork SFC at Páirc Uí Rinn last night. It marked a dramatic fightback by the students, who trailed Douglas by seven points with the fourth quarter to play.

However, they kicked 1-5 without reply in those closing minutes. The recovery was sparked by a penalty save by Michael O’Reilly in the 50th minute. The Clonmel Commercials player turned Sam Collins’ effort out for a 45m.

“We needed the win after Sunday night [hurling loss to Glen Rovers],” said Cork IT manager Keith Ricken. “But when you think of it, both hurling and football teams showed great character and both are very proud to wear the jersey. We had good numbers on both night, but, tonight we got a run and we got a bit of luck. They could have got a goal from the penalty and it could have been all over. The goal was an important save. It could have ended up like the hurling in a big defeat, but the save lifted our guys and Kieran Murphy got a great goal that brought us back into it.

“Douglas looked manly, they looked strong and they were just unlucky. Our job in the college is to try and promote the game and to try and get young people involved.”

In an entertaining game of football, Douglas, who were without the injured Alan Cadogan, engineered a goal straight from the start. Eoin Cadogan, who won the throw-in, parted to Liam Dineen and he in turn put Sean Powter through for an excellent finish after just 10 seconds. Conor O’Keeffe replied with a point for Cork IT, but Douglas posted the next three points to go 1-3 to 0-1 clear.

Cork IT, to their credit, regrouped and within a seven-minute spell they rattled off an unanswered 1-4. Points from Stephen O’Sullivan, Padraig Clifford (2) and Matthew Bradley were added to by Conor O’Keeffe, his goal coming about after a mix-up in the Douglas defence.

Douglas goalkeeper Brian Boyle then pulled off a significant save from Stephen O’Sullivan at the midway stage and, boosted by the let-off, Douglas went downfield to kick the next four points, from Powter, Sam Collins, Kevin Conlon, and Brian Collins. Conlon scored two more points to leave his team leading 1-9 to 1-6 at half-time.

In spite of O’Keeffe landing a huge point for Cork IT, it was Douglas who continued to dominate after the break. Brian Collins broke forward to shoot their second goal, with Power the provider and, leading 2-12 to 1-8, it looked like the city team were going to pull away; Conor and Shane Kingston having converted a point each.

Incredibly, Cork IT kept plugging away and, when Douglas missed the penalty, the students found a new lease of life. Also, Douglas were wayward in their shooting. Boyle, as well, was called upon to make another crucial save from Stephen O’Sullivan. They were being put under pressure by the attacking play of Cork IT who, slowly but surely, set about whittling down the two-goal lead.

Keith Hegarty, who had been introduced in the second half, reduced the arrears to four points with two splendid points, but with only four minutes remaining, it still looked a big ask.

However, Bradley’s influence was continuing to grow and the wing-forward rifled over a couple of points. to bring the margin to two. A stunning goal in the final minute by Murphy proved to be the winner, the midfielder giving Boyle no chance with his powerful drive after being picked out by Hegarty.

Scorers for Cork IT: C O’Keeffe (1-3), K Murphy (1-0), P Clifford (0-1 free) and M Bradley (0-1 free) (0-3 each), S O’Sullivan and K Hegarty (0-2 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Powter (1-2), B Collins (1-1), K Conlon (0-4, 0-3 frees), L Dineen (0-1), S Collins and S Kingston (0-1 each).

Cork IT: M O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary); C Ó Murchú (An Gaeltacht, Kerry); S Fitzmaurice (Brosna, Kerry), B Sugrue (Renard, Kerry); DJ Murphy(Gneeveguilla, Kerry), P O’Sullivan (Valentia Young Islanders, Kerry), K Fahy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary); D Daly (Fr Casey’s, Limerick), K Murphy (Kilcummin, Kerry); S O’Sullivan (Templenoe, Kerry), M Bradley (Aghabullogue, Cork), P Clifford (Fossa, Kerry); C O’Keeffe (Newmarket, Cork), D Culloty (Newmarket), C O’Shea (St Mary’s, Kerry).

Subs: K Hegarty (St Michael’s, Cork) for K Fahy (40), P Óg O’Shea (An Gaeltacht, Kerry) for D Culloty (45), D O’Donoghue (Dromiids Persse, Kerry) for C O’Keeffe (50), J Carver (Kanturk, Cork) for P Clifford (55).

Douglas: B Boyle; D Sheehan, D Sweeney, K Hayes Curtin; D Murphy, S Wilson, N Walsh; E Cadogan, C Kingston; S Powter, K Conlon, B Collins; S Collins, E O’Sullivan, L Dineen.

Subs: S Kingston for L Dineen (45), C Collins for S Collins, M Harrington for E O’Sullivan (both 60).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).