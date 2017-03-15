CBC ...15, PBC ... 0: Two second half tries from CBC winger Aaron Leahy proved totally decisive as his side earned themselves a deserved place in the final of the Clayton Munster Schools Junior Cup replay win over old rivals at Musgrave Park today.

They go on to meet Crescent College Comprehensive in the decider at the same venue on Wednesday next.

There was nothing between the teams in a hotly disputed first half and not a huge amount between them in the second either, other than Christian’s inch-perfect finishes in the space of five minutes from Leahy, the bulk of the work done by others to unleash the speedy winger.

Mark Buckley had grabbed the first half try five minutes from the break and that, in the event of a draw, would have been important.

Pres struck back to make a game of it, they came close to scoring twice but really ran out of time when opportunities were at a premium and when Christians made the most of their chances.

CBC: G Coomber, M Buckley, H O’Riordan (captain), L Daly, A Leahy, C Whooley, J Moylan, A O’Regan, S Rall, M Donnelly, R Kelleher, M McCarthy, F MacFhlannchadha, R O’Sullivan, C Lavin.

Replacements (from): R Shalloe for Coomber (13, injured), M O’Connor for Moylan (40), P O’Hara for Buckley (45), B O’Donnell for O’Regan (53), J Ryan for Whooley, B Kahn for MacFhlannaachadha (both 57).

PBC: D French, C Morey, M Hand, D O’Sullivan, J Holden, A Walsh, J O’Leary, D McSweeney, B Kingston, C Morris, D O’Halloran, J Kelleher, M O’Leary, R Foley (captain), A Kendellan.

Replacements: M Giltinan for O’Leary (half time), D Devlin for Kingston (38, injured), J Forde for D O’Halloran, D Hurley for D O’Sullivan (both 45).