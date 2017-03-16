Christians keep faith to power into cup decider with Crescent

CBC Cork 15 PBC Cork 0: After a 15-15 draw in their first meeting, Christian Brothers College produced the goods to deservedly advance to the final of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup at the expense of local rivals Presentation College at Musgrave Park yesterday.

There was nothing much between the sides in the opening half, but Christians proved to have enough in reserve and ultimately outscored their Cork rivals by three tries to none.

There were moments when their position of superiority was in doubt; they didn’t always dominate this game, but they did more than enough to make their way to a final, where they will play first-round opponents Crescent College Comprehensive. In all, it was a comprehensive victory.

A rough, tough, opening quarter saw Christians dominate territory and doing their best to grab the opening score.

Yet, it wasn’t all one-way traffic and Pres had their moments.

Christians lost full-back George Coomber to injury after 13 minutes to be replaced by Robbie Shalloe as the game hung in the balance.

Pres winger Jeff Holden had to be sharp in the 17th minute, when he managed to intercept a dangerous attacking pass from substitute Shalloe to winger Mark Buckley and the danger was narrowly averted.

However, the stalemate didn’t last for long. Christians forced a couple of attacking scrums and, from the second, they managed to get in for the opening try. Conor Lavin broke from eight, fed James Moylan, and winger Buckley got in for a 5-0 lead after 27 minutes.

Pres struck back with a series of attacks, notably a fine break from out-half Alex Walsh, but handling mistakes didn’t help the cause, as they sought to regain parity.

Then, in the second half, their bubble burst when Christians’ winger Aaron Leahy was put in the clear to score twice, in the 42nd and 47th minutes.

Once Christians edged out of sight, they always had the resources to shut down the opposition and stay in front. Pres did launch a late challenge and had some opportunities to get on the scoreboard, but they were invariably closed down by a clever and determined Christian’s defence.

Christians will look forward to the final at the same venue against holders Crescent, who held the Cork school to a 15-15 draw in their round-one meeting.

CBC:

G Coomber, M Buckley, H O’Riordan (captain), L Daly, A Leahy, C Whooley, J Moylan, A O’Regan, S Rall, M Donnelly, R Kelleher, M McCarthy, F MacFhlannchadha, R O’Sullivan, C Lavin.

Replacements (from):

R Shalloe for Coomber (13, injured), M O’Connor for Moylan (40), P O’Hara for Buckley (45), B O’Donnell for O’Regan (53), J Ryan for Whooley, B Kahn for MacFhlannaachadha (both 57).

PBC:

D French, C Morey, M Hand, D O’Sullivan, J Holden, A Walsh, J O’Leary, D McSweeney, B Kingston, C Morris, D O’Halloran, J Kelleher, M O’Leary, R Foley (captain), A Kendellan.

Replacements:

M Giltinan for O’Leary (half time), D Devlin for Kingston (38, injured), J Forde for D O’Halloran, D Hurley for D O’Sullivan (both 45).

Referee:

R Horgan (M.A.R)