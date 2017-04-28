Home»Sport»Soccer

Christian Eriksen: Win was a huge boost for Tottenham

Friday, April 28, 2017
Andy Sims

Christian Eriksen claims Tottenham’s battling win at Crystal Palace proves they are still right in the title race.

Spurs faced being six points off the pace until Eriksen’s long-range strike with 12 minutes remaining at Selhurst Park secured a 1-0 triumph and ensured the gap to leaders Chelsea is just four.

It was Denmark midfielder Eriksen’s eighth Premier League goal of the season, and he acknowledged it could be the most important. “Yes, it was a very big goal. We showed we’re still in it,” he said.

“We have to focus on ourselves, and of course Chelsea have to lose some points, but that was our chance to keep going.

“That result gives us a boost for the last five games. We have to keep going, focus on ourselves”

Tottenham had endured a tough few days, losing the FA Cup semi-final to the Blues on Saturday before Antonio Conte’s side beat Southampton 4-2 to stay in control at the top.

They desperately needed a pick-me-up in south London to keep their campaign alive, and that was never going to be easy against an in-form Palace side looking to add Spurs to the scalps of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this month alone.

It was exactly the sort of match Mauricio Pochettino’s men may have dropped points last season, but they are a tougher proposition this term and stretched their winning run to eight Premier League matches. The result marked the first time Tottenham have managed eight straight league victories since 1960.

“It was a very tough game and we fought well, the whole team, the subs as well,” Eriksen added.

“Everyone dug in and luckily we took the chance we had. After we scored we showed a lot of maturity, we showed we’re capable of keeping the ball.

“We did that and played it well. We have to do that to win things in the future.“

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS christian eriksen, tottenham, crystal palace, spurs

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Christian Eriksen cracker keeps title race on the boil

WATCH: ‘Freak’ Robert Huth own goal keeps Arsenal in top-four hunt

Jose Mourinho frustrated with his ‘cautious’ stars following injuries

Steven Beattie stresses need to future-proof Cork City


Breaking Stories

Robert Huth trolled Alexis Sanchez with an 'injury' picture on Twitter

Five things Anthony Joshua can learn from Homer Simpson's brief boxing career

European Athletics Championships to be held in Paris in 2020

Lee Chin admits Davy Fitzgerald’s pitch invasion delivered a boost

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 