Home»Sport»Soccer

Chris Rowe delights as Dolphin stay up

Monday, May 01, 2017
Barry Coughlan, Musgrave Park

Dolphin 13 Nenagh Ormond 6: Dolphin retained their Ulster Bank League Division 1B status with a hard-fought victory over Nenagh Ormond in Saturday’s relegation/promotion play-off.

Head coach Chris Rowe admitted: “We enjoyed the win, the boys were outstanding. People wrote us off a while ago; we were committed for sure and I am so proud of what the players did in the last few weeks to guarantee survival.

"Staying in this division was important, now is the time to re-group but re-building is not the immediate issue. Now is the time to enjoy the moment.”

A first half played in driving rain ended with Dolphin having their noses just in front. That was despite having had some difficulty in coping with an aggressive Nenagh, who missed two penalty chances before kicking one from out half Clayton Stewart.

However, Dolphin grabbed the only try of the half, an excellent effort from busy scrum half Daryl Foley and Barry Keeshan converted. That came in ten minutes and established a 7-0 lead before Stewart’s successful kick.

Nenagh cut that deficit early in the second half with a second penalty from Stewart after his side forced a turnover inside their own ’22 to break downfield and create a scoring chance.

Dolphin dominated territory in that second half but frustrated their supporters by a failure to push the game out of Nenagh’s reach.

They eventually managed to pull away from the danger zone with a couple of penalties from the experienced skipper Keeshan and, generally, they finished the game on the front foot by keeping Nenagh in their own defensive zone for the better part of the spell.

DOLPHIN:

T Phelan; G Ryan, C McGovern, I O’Donoghue, W Hanly; B Keeshan (captain), D Foley; L Walsh, D Byrne, J Rochford; R O’Herlihy, D O’Mahony; B Fitzgerald, K Allen, J Fitzgerald.

Rolling replacements:

C O’Flynn, J Madigan, L Coughlan, R Murphy, K Keogh, S Kennedy, C Monahan.

NENAGH ORMOND:

E Moloney; D Hassey, W O’Connor, W Coffey, D Corcoran; C Stewart, E Gardiner; F Brislane, C Muldoon, J Hayes; K Seymour, K O’Flaherty (captain); J Healy, K Quigley, L Viapula.

Rolling replacements:

A Doyle, J Coffey, M Slattery, K O’Gorman, J O’Flaherty, B Hayes, P O’Leary.

Referee:

D Phillips (IRFU)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, sport, dolphin, nenagh ormond, ulster bank league

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Munster get back on track after Saracens heartbreak

Connacht farewell to Pat Lam falls flat in Galway

Cork Constitution buoyed for treble bid

Connacht hoping to halt run of four home losses


Breaking Stories

A supporter just nailed the unique misery of being a Sunderland fan in an epic Twitter thread

Jose Mourinho ponders fielding under-23 side against Crystal Palace

Antonio Conte: I've got great men and fantastic players at Chelsea

Joshua keen to face 'a real villian' as heavyweight champ weighs up next move

Lifestyle

Being liberated from secrets is the best thing to happen to Caitlyn Jenner

Discussing Jane Austen's talent and legacy on the 200th anniversary of her death

Angel Olsen is the indie heroine we desperately need

Design/life: Leonie Cornelius, garden designer and interior architect

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 29, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 44
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 