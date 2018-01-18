Chin believes Wexford need to stay on top of wounded Cats

Lee Chin has admitted it’s important Wexford keep their foot down on Kilkenny ahead of Saturday’s Bord na Mona Walsh Cup final.

Wexford recorded two big wins over Brian Cody’s Cats last year, firstly in the Allianz league quarter-finals and then in the Leinster championship.

It followed years of beatings from Kilkenny and Chin reckons it’s important now to maintain their authority.

“I’d imagine so,” said joint-captain Chin. “It’s a week out from National League too and I think both teams will be looking to try and keep that momentum going, keep in the winning way. And it’s a bit of silverware too at the end of it for whoever wins the game.

“There’s going to be a lot of motivation there, and just for the confidence of both teams in that they’d be looking to get a win over the other. Obviously we have a meeting in another couple of weeks in the National League.

“I suppose for that reason, psychologically, it would be a huge incentive to try and keep that winning form, keep that winning feeling over Kilkenny as well. I’d imagine they’d feel the same.”

Chin has been resting up with nerve damage in his shoulder and isn’t certain he’ll be involved on Saturday.

“I’m not 100% sure,” he said. “I’d like to play, I think I’m ready to play. If I’m selected I’ll definitely play.”

The Faythe Harriers man said he’s excited about a second season under Davy Fitzgerald but revealed his private concern about what might happen when the Clare man leaves.

Fitzgerald took time out after last year’s Championship before confirming he would return as Wexford chief following a thrilling debut season that included promotion and a Leinster final outing.

“I knew Davy would like to see success with us and that deep down he’d come back but I suppose there is that little bit of apprehension with me that when Davy goes I don’t know what will happen,” said Chin. “In some ways, you can be a little bit concerned about that in terms of when you’re going out to train or play you might feel this could be his last year.

“It’s not something you’re thinking all the time, just on certain occasions you might think about it and that if this is his last year, how do we go about it?”