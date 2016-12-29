Home»Sport»Soccer

Charlie McCarthy: ‘In three or four years we might see Cork rise again’

Thursday, December 29, 2016
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Former Cork star Charlie McCarthy believes it will be at least three years before the county return as serious All-Ireland contenders.

The Rebels have not achieved a Munster championship victory since 2014, while this summer’s qualifier defeat to Wexford was the county’s first at the hands of the Slaneysiders since 1956.

McCarthy is encouraged by recent Cork development squad wins but doesn’t expect the county to challenge for Liam MacCarthy honours until 2019.

“[Cork] have a tough time in between that,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams around; Waterford, Tipperary, who are very strong at underage. Maybe in three or four years, we might see Cork rising again. Hopefully, it is sooner. You have to be optimistic. I’d be optimistic and I think in three or four years things could come good again.

“They are going with a young panel for 2017 and will try and build from there. Over the last two years, Cork has won a lot of underage Munster competitions. There is no guarantee they will develop. You’d always be optimistic. Hopefully, in three and four years they will come through.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One writer's account of the visceral feel of Tipperary's All-Ireland success

Tipp’s forward leap excites Michael Ryan

Ex-camogie PRO reveals abusive text messages

'Typical of Mick, he always looked out for his friends'


Breaking Stories

Raymond van Barneveld wins thrilling battle of past champions

Harry Kane's penalty was so bad people were making space jokes at his expense

Tottenham back within a point of top-four after demolishing Southampton

Celtic make it 14 consecutive wins ahead of Ibrox clash

Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

Top gaming moments of 2016

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 