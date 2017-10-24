Home»Sport»Soccer

MIKE QUIRKE: Change in the air — but will it be for the better?

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mike Quirke

Last Sunday was spent in Austin Stack Park in Tralee as the senior county football final took centre stage, writes Mike Quirke.

Dr Crokes forward Micheal Burns and Graham O'Sullivan of South Kerry race for the ball in the Kerry SFC final. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

sportGAAfootball
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Joe Brolly playing the shame game against Colm Cooper


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Dónal Óg Cusack expected to depart as Clare coach and selector

Cristiano Ronaldo named Fifa men’s player of the year 2017 and Messi fans are in uproar

Lifestyle

Delving into the Irish tradition of Jack O'Laterns

Making Cents: How to call the scammers’ bluff

Why Hollywood gave superhero Thor a makeover

A helicopter put a piano on the 150-foot roof of Blarney Castle and other stories from the Cork Jazz Festival archives

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 21, 2017

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »