Champs Monaleen remain unbeaten

Champions Monaleen and Newcastle West maintained the perfect records in the Limerick SFC.

Monaleen had a 4-15 to 1-10 win over Fr Caseys with Ger Collins and Brian Donovan among the goal scorers. Monaleen led 1-9 to 1-4 at half-time with Donovan on the mark after 21 minutes and Daniel Daly getting a late Fr Caseys goal just before the break. In the second half, Collins and Luke Kavanagh had further Monaleen goals.

Newcastle West defeated Ballylanders 4-14 to 1-6. A Cian Sheehan goal had Newcastle West 1-7 to 1-4 clear at the interval with Danny Frewen netting for Ballylanders just before half-time. Mike McMahon, Iain Corbett and Stephen Kelly added second-half goals.

Drom-Broadford were held to a draw by Rathkeale, 0-12 to 1-9.

An early Seamus Keating goal had Rathkeale 1-4 to 0-6 ahead at half time. Three Derry McCarthy points looked to have won it for Dromcollogher-Broadford until a late Keith Harnett point secured the draw.

St Patricks defeated Ballysteen 3-10 to 2-7. Ballysteen led 2-5 to 2-4 at half time, despite conceding two early goals from Eoin Hanrahan penalties. But goals from John O’Shaughnessy and Darragh Ranahan helped Ballysteen ahead at the break.

In the second half, a Gearoid Hegarty goal after 15 minutes powered St Patricks to the win.

St Kieran’s had a 0-11 to 0-8 win over Oola. The winners were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead at half time with Sean McSweeney and Seamus Mangan leading pointing. Josh Ryan landed three second half frees for Oola, but Darragh Treacy, McSweeney and Mangan pointed to seal the win.