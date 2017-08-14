Champions Thurles Sars send strong signals again

Champions Thurles Sarsfields powered their way past Nenagh Éire Óg in the Tipperary SHC at Templemore on Saturday, winning by 4-20 to 2-10.

A goal after three minutes by Pa Bourke got Sarsfields moving but Barry Heffernan netted from a penalty for Nenagh after Paddy Murphy was fouled. Lar Corbett had a second goal for Sarsfields after 20 minutes but a minute later Tommy Heffernan netted for Nenagh. However, with Pa Bourke, Stephen Cahill, and Aidan McCormack all in form, Sarsfields led at the break 2-15 to 2-7.

Barry Heffernan was wide with a penalty at the start of the second half and Nenagh were duly punished as Michael O’Brien netted for Sarsfields. Denis Maher set the seal on Sarsfields’ win with a goal six minutes from time.

Last year’s beaten finalists Kiladangan must now rely on the North Championship for a backdoor entry to the county race following their 2-19 to 2-14 loss to Loughmore-Castleiney. With All Star John McGrath leading by example with two goals, Loughmore led at half-time 2-9 to 1-5, Dan O’Meara getting the Kildangan goal. County panellist Paul Flynn did not start for Kiladangan but he made a big impact in the second half with a goal and two points as the North lads cut the lead to three points. Loughmore held their nerve and had points by Tommy Maher, Noel McGrath and Liam Treacy to get them home with a little to spare.

Conor Kenny and Brendan Maher were the key men for Borris-Ileigh who saw off the challenge of neighbours Upperchurch-Drombane by 4-17 to 0-15 at Semple Stadium. Brendan Maher’s penalty goal after two minutes had Borris flying and when Niall Kenny added a second 18 minutes later, they were 2-7 to 0-4 clear. At the break they were 2-11 to 0-6 in front. Niall Kenny’s second goal for Borris six minutes into the second half put the game beyond Upperchurch’s reach. Conor Kenny got the winners’ fourth goal in injury-time.

Eire Óg Anacarty had to fight all the way for their 2-20 to 1-17 win over Burgess at Semple Stadium. Ronan O’Brien had a goal after 15 minutes for Eire Óg for a 1-4 to 0-4 lead and by half-time they were 1-12 to 0-8 ahead, O Brien scoring 1-4 of that tally from play. Shane Maher’s goal for Burgess after 42 minutes left Burgess only two points adrift (1-14 to 1-12) but two minutes later Brian Fox rifled home a goal for Eire Óg. A brace of Stephen Murray points kept Burgess in the hunt, but Eire Óg finished the stronger outpointing their rivals six to two for a six-point win.

Drom-Inch had some anxious moments before claiming a 3-20 to 2-16 win over Ballina at Dolla. Outsiders Ballina put in a storming first half to forge a 2-9 to 2-8 lead at the interval. However, Drom were on top in the second half and full value for their seven points win.

Mullinahone took Killenaule apart in the first half of their clash at Monroe and were 2-14 to 0-7 ahead at the break. However, Killenaule turned up the heat after the break, holding their opponents to three points but they could not make up the deficit and lost by 2-17 to 1-13.

Fancied Clonoulty-Rossmore got a fright as they were held to a draw, 0-22 to 1-19, by Portroe at Dolla. Portroe made the early running and were 1-10 to 0-10 to the good at the interval.

However, Clonoulty’s greater experience told after the break as they reeled in their opponents to secure the draw that sends them through to the knockout stages of the championship.

The Kilruane MacDonaghs v Carrick Swans game scheduled for Saturday evening was not played due to a bereavement in the Carrick club.