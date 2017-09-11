Champions League preview: Time for England’s elite to show return on spending

Paris St Germain’s record spending spree in the transfer window, bringing in Neymar for €222m and Kylian Mbappe for a projected €180m, has led many to suggest all the pressure is on them to provide value for money by winning the Champions League this season.

However latest figures, taking into account net spend over five years, suggest under-achieving Manchester City should be the club under most scrutiny as the competition gets underway this week with PSG heading for Celtic Park and City for Feyenood.

The willingness of PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi to meet Brazilian striker Neymar’s release clause at Barca, and follow it up with a financial fair play-defying move for Mbappe from Monaco, dominated football headlines over the summer and has seen bookmakers make them 7/1 to win the trophy in 2018, just behind favourites Real Madrid.

There have been murmurings in England, too, that the eye-watering sums spent in Paris have effectively blown Premier League clubs out of the water and left the likes of City, United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea playing European catch-up behind the elite of Real, PSG and Barca.

Arsene Wenger, whose Arsenal side failed to qualify for this year’s competition, described the money spent on Neymar as “beyond calculation and beyond rationality” adding “but once a country owns a club, anything is possible.”

Others have labelled the figures being spent as obscene or as a direct affront to fair play, adding to the pressure on Neymar and company to prove it was money well spent by becoming European champions next year.

But is the criticism of PSG entirely fair? Other clubs have spent their money too. Chelsea used the spending power of Roman Abramovich to come from nowhere to be a European force, while United have always used their financial muscle to gain advantage and City’s revival is down entirely to equally eye-watering sums spent by their United Arab Emirates owner Sheikh Mansour.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

UK sports radio station Talksport compiled a table of the transfer market net spend over five years by this season’s Champions League clubs – taking into account player sold as well as bought – and it provided some surprising results. PSG, despite this summer’s record-spending deals, were only third in the table - which was led by Manchester City and Manchester United.

In fact City topped the table with a net spend of €648.97m followed by United on €623.91m and PSG on €556.63m.

By comparison the net spend of Liverpool and Chelsea was less than a quarter of City’s outlay, while both Tottenham and Celtic registered a transfer market profit over a five-year period. Even Azerbaijan champions Qarabag, who visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, were able to better that with a net spend of €723,584, placing them 14th out of 32 in the table.

The figures put rather a different spin on where the pressure should lay in this year’s Champions League race. After all, Sheikh Mansour’s outlay has brought him just one Champions League semi-final in the last five years with one exit at the group stage and three in the last 16 by a City side which has largely under-performed in Europe despite their owner’s huge investment.

By that measure Pep Guardiola may be feeling as much pressure on his shoulders to deliver as Unai Emery, who yesterday said his players “have an opportunity to write a very beautiful story together” as he prepares to face Celtic in Glasgow tomorrow.

A quick look at the groups suggests PSG actually have one of the tougher assignments in the opening round – they must also face Bayern Munich and Anderlecht – while City’s pairing with Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord provides an easier route to the last 16. But there seems to be an inner confidence in Paris that suggests they are ready to produce while City are yet to truly make the competition their own.

After a 100 per cent start to the league campaign in France, midfielder Julian Draxler has warned Celtic of PSG’s potential, saying: “We certainly got two grenades this summer. We have signed Neymar, one of the best players in the world, and with Mbappe we have one of the greatest talents in the world. When we get to know the guys on the pitch better I think we will experience some spectacular things and we hope to go very far in the Champions League.”

City and United have spent big, too, and look to be the Premier League’s most likely candidates for success judging by early-season form (especially City’s demolition of Liverpool at the weekend in which Aguero and Jesus looked a match for any forward line).

Gabriel Jesus with Kevin De Bruyne

But the reality is that in the last nine years there has only been one English champion in the tournament, and that was Chelsea’s victory in Munich in 2012 which defied all football logic. It means you can never rule out Antonio Conte’s men, whose group also includes Atletico Madrid and Roma, but also suggests there may be more realistic winners in Spain, France and Italy.

Unusually, the pressure on Jose Mourinho appears to less than on his Manchester noisy neighbour. There is an understanding at United that the Portuguese is building something brick by brick at Old Trafford and that the Premier League may be a more important and realistic target this season.

But a kind group draw – United face Basel tomorrow with Benfica and CSKA to follow in Group A – together with the future inclusion of Zlatan Ibramovic in the squad means they cannot be discounted as a contender for the latter stages.

Liverpool, too, having kept Philippe Coutinho, can be happy with Spartak, Sevilla and Maribor in Group E as they prepare for a trip to Moscow on Wednesday – and enjoy the Champions League atmosphere without the pressure of being expected to win it. The same can be said of Tottenham who begin against Dortmund at Wembley before taking on Real Madrid and APOEL.

There is one consolation, however, for fans of those clubs which have failed to match the financial outlay in Paris and Manchester. The list of big net spenders has one very noticeable absentee – Real Madrid. The champions of 2017, 2016 and 2014 only rank 11th in the list of net spenders during that period, which is a mind boggling given their level of success and suggests finance is not the only ingredient to consider.

If only net spend counted in Europe then we should be heading for a Manchester derby in the final in Kiev next May but football is never that simple.

It will be fascinating to see if the investments of Mansour and in particular Al-Khelaifi translate into silverware but there is always somone ready to upset the apple cart and Celtic have the first opportunity to do so.

“It will be difficult to stop them but it’s a great challenge for us,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of tomorrow’s match which is the pick of the first round. “They’re a team full of world-class players with great experience and they’re in the Champions League looking to win it.

“That’s why the investment is there. The challenge for us is to get a result and it should be an amazing night.”