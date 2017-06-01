Home»Sport»Soccer

Champions League final about much more than defence v attack

Thursday, June 01, 2017
By digital desk

European football writers Paul Little, Dermot Corrigan and Emanuele Giulianelli preview the Champions League final.

PAUL LITTLE (@little_football) ... European football writer with backpagefootball.com and the Daily Star

Defence apart, Juventus are the best balanced team in Europe.

The unusual role of the ‘modified Mandzukic’.

Zidane the exemplary man manager, coaxing performances from his back-up stars.

Higuain, the unfashionable hitman.

The new Ronaldo, unfussy about how the goals come.

How Juventus moved on without Pogba.

Conte to Allegri transition like George Graham to Wenger.

<iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/325545969&amp;auto_play=false&amp;hide_related=false&amp;show_comments=true&amp;show_user=true&amp;show_reposts=false&amp;visual=true"></iframe>

DERMOT CORRIGAN (@dermotmcorrigan) [From 19:25] ... Spanish football writer with Irish Examiner, ESPN and others.

Zidane is not a gung-ho coach. This could be a chessmatch.

Everyone in Madrid is “really confident they will do it.”

Isco must start rather than Bale, to balance the team.

How Ronaldo has coped with being rested for the first time.

Cool Zidane the manager unlike Zidane the player.

The redemption of Florentino Perez.

The future of Gareth Bale.

Marco Asensio the potential matchwinner.

EMANUELE GIULIANELLI (@EmaGiulianelli) [From 37:40] ... Italian football writer with FourFourTwo, FIFA Weekly and more

Juventus’ treble opportunity.

Completing the journey that started in 2006.

Allegri’s ability to learn from the mistakes of last season’s defeat by Barcelona

Bonucci, overcoming personal trauma, is one of the most underrated players in European football.

Dybala as one of the wonders of European football, with potential to become something like Messi

The unusual level of confidence in Italy, with even rival clubs’ fans fancying Juve.

KEYWORDS Champions League, Juventus, Real Madrid

