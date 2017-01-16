Champions Cup permutations

Qualification for the Champions Cup quarter-finals may be assured but both Munster and Leinster must now use the final round of pool games this weekend to secure home draws in the last eight.

The quarters on the weekend of March 31 to April 2.

Leinster will go into their last game at Castres on 21 points in Pool 4, tied with Pool 5 winners Clermont, who sealed their progression with a 9-6 win at Bordeaux-Begles yesterday and will try to claim top seeding for the knockout stages with a home win over Exeter.

It’s likely bonus points will decide the seeding positions with Munster looking for five points at Thomond Park v Ronan O’Gara’s Racing 92 to reach 25 pts.

Defending champions Saracens, following their last-gasp draw at Scarlets, can also reach that mark with a bonus-point win at home to Toulon.

Connacht travel to Toulouse on Sunday looking to hold on to top spot in a tight Pool 2 in which Wasps will be expected to reach 22 pts with a bonus-point win at Zebre. A win at Stade Ernest Wallon would end Toulouse’s interest and also put Pat Lam’s side on 22 points, with a bonus-point victory in France confirming Pool 2 success with 23 pts. Either way, the winner of Connacht’s pool looks set to face an away quarter-final.