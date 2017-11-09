Champion-jockey Colin Keane resumes where he left off

Champion-jockey Colin Keane resumed competitive action where he left off in Naas on Sunday by completing a double for his boss Ger Lyons on two-year-old fillies Palariva and Beckoning in Dundalk last night.

Palariva, in the colours of Anamoine Limited, built on her eye-catching debut run over course and distance and overcame a high draw to land the opening two-year-old fillies maiden, beating 100/1 shot Greengage by a length.

Shane Lyons explained: “She’s a very honest filly. She wants every yard of a mile, but had enough toe to get away with the high draw – Colin jumped her out smartly and got across into a grand, handy position.

“She goes on that surface, but Colin thinks she’ll go on slow ground. That’s probably it for her until the spring.”

Keane and Lyons struck again with another well-backed juvenile, debutante Beckoning, in the seven-furlong auction maiden.

In a race which encapsulated the recent battle for the Jockeys Championship, Keane conjured a determined effort from his mount, a daughter of Kodiac, to pip the Pat Smullen-ridden Trophy Doll by just a nose.

“She came from the Breeze-Ups and we’ve always liked her,” said Shane Lyons. “She has shown a bit of speed at home and some stamina with it. She’ll stay a mile next year and I’d say that’s it with her.

“Colin was happy with her but half regretted taking her back and getting a bit crowded.

“But she should learn a lot from the race, and it’s a bonus that she won.”

Clear Skies, a half-sister to Motivator, trained for J P McManus by Aidan O’Brien, earned a valuable bracket when justifying even-money favouritism in the DKIT Student Union Race Night Maiden.

Ridden by Padraig Beggy, the four-year-old Sea The Stars filly got first run on market rival Vienna Circle and stayed on to win readily by a length.

Beggy explained: “The main thing Aidan told me was to get her relaxed.

“She relaxed tonight and found a turn of foot. She has a beautiful pedigree and is a filly I’ve always liked. Tonight, she showed it.”

The DKIT Students Union Handicap produced a sensational finish, with just a length covering the first six home and victory going to course specialist Arbourfield, ridden for Prunella Dobbs by Shane Foley, which beat Mr.Ormsby by a nose with favourite Silk Cravat a neck away third.

The five-year-old was registering his sixth win on Dundalk’s Polytrack and his delighted trainer said: “Both he and Carried are amazing horses and love this place. He’s ultra-consistent and always tries his best. He’s 7lb. higher tonight than for his last win.

“This is his sixth win here and we’ll keep coming back.”

Without a win since May 2015, when trained by Ken Condon, Koybig (Chris Hayes) reversed recent course and distance form with Indian Tomahawk in the one-mile 45-65 handicap, prompting his trainer Pat Murphy to comment: “We sweetened him up when we got him. He ran well here the last day and improved from that run.”

Twelve-race maiden Teo’s Music defied an outside draw and odds of 33/1 when landing the Crowne Plaza Race & Stay Handicap for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning, swooping late to deny Nimitz and favourite Hope Lake.

Having finished in the frame on four earlier rides, Pat Smullen tasted success on board Pat Flynn’s filly Sleepy Head, which appreciated the step-up in trip when beating favourite Weightfordave (Colin Keane) in the first division of the (45-65) Irishunjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

The finale, the second division of this 45-65 handicap, went to 40/1 shot Tropic Thunder, having his first run for Anthony McCann and ridden by apprentice Conor McGovern to hold the persistent challenge of Vocal Resurgence and Kevin Manning.