Cesc Fabregas: ‘A player who didn’t play a lot scored. Football is f***ing unbelievable’

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Simon Collings

Cesc Fabregas admitted he feared Michy Batshuayi’s stunning late goal to beat West Brom and secure Chelsea the Premier League title would never come.

The Belgian came off the bench to score the winner for Antonio Conte’s men to give them the 1-0 victory.

However, after having countless shots go wide or blocked, Fabregas has confessed he thought it could turn out to not be Chelsea’s night.

“To be honest I thought at one point it was going to be one of those days. In the first-half we had too many chances. We played really well but we didn’t take them,” said Fabregas.

“In the second-half they had chances but they didn’t take them. We were a bit nervous as we had the pressure of being champions, but that is the beauty of football.

“A player who didn’t play a lot got the goal. Football is f***ing unbelievable.”

Chelsea’s title win now means captain John Terry has won five Premier League trophies, a feat only matched by players from Manchester United.

The centre-back has been forced to play a bit-part role this season, though, and he is set to leave this summer.

However, he revealed after a magical night at the Hawthorns it has been a joy to watch this tight group of players win the league.

“Listen it is fantastic for me but these boys have been on it and doing it week in and week out. Gaz [Cahill] has been brilliant and I am delighted for everyone,” said Terry.

“It has been a delight for me to sit there and watch it from a different perspective. The boys and everyone have been superb. The togetherness we have shown from day one, even when we lost games.

“We lost to Arsenal away and Liverpool away but we have shown the togetherness to come back. The winning streak we then went on was amazing and I think fundamental in our season.”

