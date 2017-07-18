Celtic's Leigh Griffiths facing further sanction after Linfield clash

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faces further disciplinary action on top of his bizarre Belfast booking after being accused of “provoking” Linfield supporters.

Uefa last night opened a case against Griffiths over his actions at the end of Celtic’s 2-0 Champions League win at Windsor Park on Friday.

The Scotland international, who was earlier pelted with missiles including a glass bottle, tied a Celtic scarf to a goalpost.

The European governing body has also instigated disciplinary action against Linfield over their supporters’ behaviour, and Celtic for their yellow card count.

Linfield face two charges relating to “throwing of objects” and “field invasion by supporters”.

Griffiths was booked by Spanish referee Alejandro Hernandez, presumably for wasting time, as he dodged coins and bottles while trying to take a 64th-minute corner. He had already cleared some missiles off the pitch before picking up a glass wine bottle, which narrowly missed him.

Griffiths tied a scarf to a post in front of the stand Linfield reserved for about 300 Celtic supporters.

One Linfield fan ran on to the pitch before being apprehended while others threw missiles and clashed with police and stewards. Officers with riot gear and dogs lined up in front of the section from where the missiles had earlier been thrown.

Griffiths’ yellow card was one of five which Celtic received and the Uefa charge confirms that it will not be revoked. Teams are automatically charged with “improper conduct” when they receive five or more bookings in a European game. Jozo Simunovic, Scott Brown, Tom Rogic and Stuart Armstrong were also cautioned.

All charges will be dealt with by Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on July 20.

Uefa’s announcement came after Police Scotland urged fans to focus on football ahead of tomorrow’s return leg at Celtic Park. Superintendent Craig Smith said a “robust policing plan” had been put in place following co-operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He added: “Anyone who is intent in causing disorder or hate crime can expect to be arrested by police. Let’s keep this match focused on the football.”

Linfield, who played Cork City in last year’s Europa League without incident, have urged their 1,500 travelling supporters to “do nothing to harm or damage the name of the club you are supporting”.