Celebration of Cork Racing preview evening at Mallow

Friday, October 20, 2017
John Ryan

In preparation for the start of the winter National Hunt season in Cork, Cork Racecourse Mallow are holding a free preview evening ‘A Celebration of Cork Racing’.

Top jockeys Davy Russell, Jamie Codd and Paul Townend, along with trainer Joseph O’Brien, will take part in a star-studded panel hosted by racing journalists Tommy Lyons and Dave Keena.

The evening is intended to be fun and relaxed, with an open panel discussion and audience interaction.

The winter National Hunt season in Cork kicks off on Sunday November 5 with the Paddy Power Cork Grand National, won last year by Raz De Maree. The Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase is another feature of the Cork National Hunt season on Sunday December 10.

‘A Celebration of Cork Racing’ takes place on Thursday October 26 at the Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs at 7pm. Complimentary refreshments will be served, with prizes on the night including a VIP trip to the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase Day and the 2018 Dublin Racing Festival.

To book your free ticket email rsvp@corkracecourse.ie or contact Niamh Doyle, Cork Racecourse Mallow, tel: 022 50207. This event is restricted to over 18s.


