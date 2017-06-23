JOHN MCHENRY: cd

cvsd
vdsa
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Small in stature, but Justin Thomas packs big punch
Rory McIlroy must make sacrifices to fulfil early promise
Control will be key to Rickie Fowler’s destiny at US Open
We need a superstar to emerge from the pack
Breaking Stories
Quiz: How much do you know about African players in the Premier League?
Ruddock looking forward to savouring atmosphere of 'amazing' Tokyo stadium
Large bags and selfie sticks banned from Croke Park
Howley praises New Zealand welcome despite 'unsavoury incident' at restaurant
Lifestyle
Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business
Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place
Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel
Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman
More From The Irish Examiner