CBC prevail on first try rule after tie

CBC Cork 15 Crescent College 15 (CBC win after scoring first try): Last year’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup finalists CBC, Cork were involved in an absorbing first round clash at Musgrave Park yesterday.

Ultimately, Christians gained revenge for defeat in that replayed decider but they had to work hard to earn their right to advance as winners, while Crescent deservedly go on to fight another day through the back-door system.

Their their late try from Darragh O’Shea secured a draw but that was not enough because Christians had scored the opening try of the game and are deemed winners on that basis.

On this display, both teams could well be in the hunt for honours at the business end of the tournament.

After nine minutes of shadow boxing, with Crescent producing much of the attacking play, Christians launched their first offensive and came away with a five-pointer, the try coming from Ronan O’Sullivan out wide at the Sunday’s Well end.

The Cork side went further ahead with a superb try from Aaron Leahy who prospered following two superb breaks, the first from Cian Whooley and the second from skipper Harry O’Riordan.

Crescent were rewarded for their industry with three minutes to go to half-time when their captain Jake Connolly danced through three tackles from close in for an unconverted try.

That joy was short-lived, a mistake in midfield allowing Christians to counter-attack and O’Sullivan grabbed his second try to secure a 15-5 half time lead.

With plenty more possession, Crescent hit back for a well-deserved try midway through the second half from full-back Colm Quilligan, but despite exerting tremendous pressure they were unable to make the vital breakthrough to save the game.

CBC:

R Shalloe, M Buckley, H O’Riordan (captain), L Daly, A Leahy, C Whooley, M O’Connor, A O’Regan, S Rall, M Donnelly, R Kelleher, M McCarthy, F, MacFhlannchadha, R O’Sullivan, C Lavin.

Replacements:

B Kahn, R Horgan, D Shanahan, B O’Donnell, P McBarron, A Cremin, J Moylan, J Ryan, G Coomber, L Murphy

CRESCENT:

C Quilligan, G Kelly, T O’Sullivan, B Moore, B Cosgrove, J Delaney, J Connolly (captain), E O’Sullivan, J Fitzgerald, J Cross, S Malone, A Herbert, B Scott, J McKeogh, D Rickard.

Replacements:

D Spillane, B O’Sullivan, J Rickard, D Doyle, L Burke, S Hurley, B Davey, D O’Shea, D Fenton, F Hickey.

Referee:

S Kerins (MAR).