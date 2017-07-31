Caulfield: Nothing comes easy. Everyone wants to beat us

After racking up a massive 64 points from 22 matches this season, Cork City can move to within eight points of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title with a victory over Bohemians at Turners Cross tonight (7.45pm).

With 11 matches still to play and nearest rivals Dundalk dropping points again on Saturday and looking far from convincing, it would surely take a Devon Loch style collapse for the league title not to be winging its way to Turner’s Cross in the next few weeks.

After a magnificent second-half performance on Friday night as they came from a goal down to defeat Galway United at Turner’s Cross, the players could be forgiven for thinking they have one hand on the trophy, but City boss John Caulfield is not letting any of his players get ahead of themselves.

“Nothing comes easy here. Everyone wants to beat us,” said the City manager. “I said before the Galway game that this was a massive week for us. We beat Galway, we now have Bohs, followed by Drogheda on Friday night, so we’ll have a better picture at the end of this week. We are 22 games into the season and every single team we play wants to be the first team to beat us. St Pat’s put it up to us a few weeks ago, so did Bray, and so did Galway on Friday. This is the way it is against everyone we have played all season. We just have to make sure we can perform at the level that we have all year and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Caulfield was thrilled with his side’s second half performance against Galway in their first match without the departed Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Connor.

The City boss is ready for another hard battle tonight against Keith Long’s Bohemians, who arrive in Cork fresh from a Dublin derby win over their great rivals Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

“Bohs had a phenomenal win against Rovers. They have Akinade back now and Dinny Corcoran in good form, two great players.

“Bohs will love coming down here, they have a chance of getting back into Europe and they’ll have a crack off us.

“We know it’ll be another huge test for us, but it’s great, we expect it every week and the lads will be prepared for it and we’ll be ready.”