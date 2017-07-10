Cats boss Cody may face ban for pushing official

It might be considered adding insult to injury in Kilkenny, but Brian Cody faces a possible 12-week ban for an exchange with fourth official Justin Heffernan during the first half of Saturday’s qualifier.

Kilkenny and Waterford benches were exercised by a sideline cut decision made by linesman Johnny Ryan. In attempting to make his point to Derek McGrath and Dan Shanahan, Cody made his way towards their area. Heffernan pushed Cody to prevent him moving closer, but then the Kilkenny manager pushed back.

There are mitigating circumstances but, like Diarmuid Connolly’s incident involving Ciarán Branagan in May, Cody did put his hands on Heffernan, which according to the rules carries a suspension. Such a penalty would apply across the board, but Cody is no longer a senior selector with his club James Stephens, so it would unlikely have little or no impact on him.

Cody would not be drawn on his future, following the extra-time defeat to Waterford. He usually notifies the board of his intentions around November.

“If I’m still around in November, I probably will be [informing the board], yeah. The plan is to be around in November. My future is irrelevant. The future of Kilkenny hurling is very, very secure.”

He took great pride in how his team demolished Waterford’s eight-point lead at the end of normal time, despite major doubts about their capabilities all season.

”I think they proved how resilient and determined they are. Our team has been questioned, I suppose, over the year by just about everybody, I suppose. That’s their prerogative. I think our team was as competitive as it was humanly possible to.”

He added: “I think it’s not something that’s new to Kilkenny hurling. They’ve done it many, many times. Regardless of what individuals have come and gone over the years. It’s what the team is and what the team has. It’s about what you stand for.”