Cathal McShane the ace as St Mary’s go the extra to advance

Sigerson Cup - St Mary’s 2-14 DCU-Dóchas Éireann 2-13 (AET): St Mary’s manager Paddy Tally praised his side after their dramatic upset in beating hosts and favourites DCU-Dóchas Éireann.

A last-gasp Cathal McShane point pushed their quarter-final clash to extra-time at the DCU Sportsgrounds after Oisín O’Neill found the net on the hour. And a second goal from Derry’s Brian Óg McGilligan set Mary’s on their way, before McShane sealed the win.

Mary’s looked comfortable position, leading at half-time 0-6 to 0-4. The visitors limited their hosts to four converted frees. DCU would not kick their first score from play until the 39th minute, but the game sprang to life on 42 minutes when Roscommon’s Enda Smith found the net to level the match.

And the hosts threatened to steal the win when Smith grabbed their second goal with five minutes remaining in normal time. Two points from Sligo’s Niall Murphy and a Shane Carthy free helped DCU to a four-point lead approaching the hour mark.

A Mary’s comeback looked unlikely, but a Quinn point gave the visitors hope before McShane played a ball across for O’Neill to level it up (2-9 to 1-12).

Further drama saw Smith edge DCU ahead with a huge point before McShane responded in injury-time.

Paddy Tally’s side kept up their momentum with a flying start in extra-time, Brian Óg McGilligan getting a second goal for Mary’s just 30 seconds after the throw-in.

DCU responded with a point from sub Tom Lahiffe, but a McShane point restored the visitors’ goal lead heading into the extra-time break.

Mayo’s James Durcan and Tipp’s Steven O’Brien kicked scores for the home side, but a short Carthy free was caught by Reid. And the Down goalkeeper performed more heroics for St Mary’s when stopping a late Smith shot.

Scorers for St. Mary’s :

O O’Neill 1-3 (0-3f), C McShane 1-3, B Óg McGilligan 1-0, C McCann 0-2, C Byrne 0-1, C Meyler 0-1, S McConville 0-1, K McKernan 0-1, M Fitzpatrick 0-1, C Quinn 0-1.

Scorers for DCU:

N Murphy 0-8 (5f), E Smith 2-1, J Durcan 0-1, S O’Brien 0-1, S Carthy 0-1f, T Lahiffe 0-1.

St Mary’s:

M Reid (Down); K Mallon (Armagh), A McKay (Armagh), R Mooney (Derry); C Byrne (Tyrone), C Meyler (Tyrone), C Mac Íomhar (Armagh); O O’Neill (Armagh), B Óg McGilligan (Derry); K McKernan (Down), C McCann (Tyrone), C McShane (Tyrone); S McConville (Down), M Fitzpatrick (Antrim), C Corrigan (Fermanagh).

Subs:

P Óg McCrickard (Down) for C Byrne 52, J Hannigan (Antrim) for C Mac Íomhar 52, C Convery (Derry) for M Fitzpatrick 56, C Quinn (Down) for B Óg McGilligan 58. Extra-time: B Óg McGilligan for C Corrigan 61, C Byrne for R Mooney 61, S McConville for K Mallon 63, A Nugent (Armagh) for C McCann 75.

DCU:

S Mannion (Roscommon); Eoin Smith (Dublin), P Durcan (Mayo), S Lavin (Meath); B Kerr (Monaghan), K Feely (Kildare), S Akram (Mayo); C McGonagle (Donegal), M Plunkett (Leitrim); D O’Connor (Mayo), H McFadden (Donegal), Enda Smith (Roscommon); J Durcan (Mayo), N Murphy (Sligo), R Burns (Louth).

Subs:

S O’Brien (Tipperary) for H McFadden 28, U Harney (Roscommon) for J Durcan ht, S Carthy (Dublin) for M Plunkett 37, D Mannix (Kerry) for U Harney 41, J Mealiff (Monaghan) for E Smith 52, T Lahiffe (Dublin) for R Burns 58. J Durcan for C McGonagle 67, H McFadden for S Akram 70.

Referee:

B Cawley (Carlow).