Carrickshock power proves too much for Galway outfit

AIB All-Ireland Club IHC final

Carrickshock (Kilkenny) 2-15 Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) 0-6

Carrickshock showed no mercy as they swept to a convincing victory in the All-Ireland Club IHC final at Croke Park.

Ahascragh-Fohenagh’s bid to become the first Galway club to win the title was blown away in a furious tide of power hurling from the star-studded Leinster champions.

In control from the start, when Richie Power fired over a couple of points, they played within themselves throughout the opening half, and it was only a penalty, netted by goalkeeper Jamie Power on 23 minutes, that gave them a measure of comfort at the break, by which time they led 1-6 to 0-2.

Cathal Mannion ploughed a lone furrow up front for Ahascragh-Fohenagh, and finished with all but one of their scores.

Damien Walsh rounded goalkeeper Donal Kelly to slide home a second goal soon after the restart, and Power laid on an exhibition of long-range finishing.

It could have been a greater defeat for the Galway men had Kelly not pulled off a superb save from Darragh Brennan.

Scorers for Carrickshock: D Walsh (1-1), J Power (1-0, pen), R Power (0-6, 1free), K Farrell (2 frees), J Power (0-2 each), D Brennan, M O’Dwyer, M Rice, P Tennyson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ahascragh-Fohenagh: C Mannion (0-5, 3 frees), L Cosgrove (0-1).

AHASCRAGH-FOHENAGH: D Kelly; B Kilroy, J Kelly, P Gavin; JP Egan, P Mannion, J Finnerty; S Kelly, L Tully; L Cosgrove, E Delaney, F Donnellan; C Mannion, R Kelly, M Kelly.

Subs: S Connelly for Donnellan (h-t), E O Ceallaigh for M Kelly (42), C Cosgrove for Delaney (50), S Smyth for R Kelly (54).

CARRICKSHOCK: J Power; D Franks, J Dalton, J Grace; J Cahill, J Tennyson, N Tennyson; B O’Donovan, M Rice; J Power, R Power, D Walsh; K Farrell, D Brennan, M O’Dwyer.

Subs: J Butler for O’Donovan (38), S Power for Brennan (53), P Tennyson for Cahill (58), J Murphy for Grace (59), M Rohan for O’Dwyer (59).

Referee: G McGrath (Wexford).