Carl Frampton hopes to make a stab of it with Mack The Knife

Carl Frampton admitted he was considering “going his own way” before opting to join Matthew Macklin’s Mack The Knife Global (MTK) stable.

The Belfast feather has teamed up other Irish boxers, including Paddy Barnes, at MTK. Headed by ex-Irish middleweight Matthew Macklin and formerly known as Macklin Gym Marbella, MTK will work with the former world champion in an “advisory” role.

“MTK are a relatively new organisation and recently celebrated their fifth anniversary. But if you look at what they have already done, they have big-name fighters like Billy Joe Saunders and recruited a lot of boxers from Ireland and I feel that they can get me the best deal with a promoter” said Frampton.

“There was always the possibility that I could go my own way, but to have someone on your side advising you and getting you the best deal possible is always important and I feel Matthew Macklin and MTK Global can definitely do that.”

Frampton wants to complete a trilogy with Leo Santa Cruz in Belfast after beating Santa Cruz in Brooklyn for the WBA title but dropping it to the Mexican in Las Vegas. “That would be the dream come true to fight Leo in the third fight at Windsor Park and beat him. That’s an objective of mine to fight at Windsor Park one day.”

The cracks began to appear in his relationship with Barry and Shane McGuigan after he failed to make weight for this summer’s fight with Andres Gutierrez in Belfast, which was cancelled after Gutierrez was injured in a freak accident in the shower.

Frampton admits that not making weight against Gutierrez was unprofessional. “I’m happy in the featherweight division. I missed weight at my last weigh-in and I shouldn’t have done that, that was unprofessional.

“I am a featherweight and settled in the division for the meantime. In the future, I would like to target one of the big names up at super-featherweight and stand alone in Ireland as a three-weight world champion.”

Macklin said: “We are delighted and honoured that Carl has chosen MTK to guide him through this next phase of his career and we are confident we can help deliver the big fights he has targeted.”