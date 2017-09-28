Carl Frampton fired up for Belfast extravaganza

Carl Frampton believes he will headline “one of the biggest boxing bills Irish boxing has ever seen” when he makes his ring return on the same night that Jamie Conlan will challenge for a world title in Belfast.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton will step through the ropes for the first time in 10 months when he headlines a Frank Warren card on BT Sport at the SSE Odyssey Arena on November 18.

Chief support on the night will be Conlan — elder brother of two-time Olympian Michael — who finally competes for world honours as the undefeated super-flyweight challenges Filipino IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas, while Paddy Barnes will also defend his WBO European flyweight title on the stacked bill.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for The Jackal’s first ring outing since he signed a promotional deal with Warren and split from Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions, but the 30-year-old featherweight has insisted he wants to fight a credible foe to match the occasion of a huge Belfast fight night.

“It’s one of the biggest bills that Belfast and Irish boxing has ever seen,” said Frampton. “Obviously, we still haven’t got an opponent yet, but we’re hoping to get someone announced pretty soon.

“I just need to get someone credible. We’ll go for the big boys next year, but this needs to be a credible opponent, it can’t be a mug. I’ll get the win, put the last year behind me and then move on,” added the former WBA world featherweight champion, who has not fought since losing his WBA crown to rival Leo Santa Cruz last January, but he has set out a plan with Warren to build towards big Windsor Park date next summer.

A March bout may be pencilled, with Frampton yesterday name-checking Leeds’ Josh Warrington as a possible spring dance-partner before aiming for a world-title summer showdown against Santa Cruz, Lee Selby or Oscar Valdez.

The usually media-friendly Frampton has kept a relatively low profile since announcing he had “parted company” from McGuigan last month, with the 30-year-old yesterday attending a press conference for the first time since announcing his new team.

McGuigan has yet to comment on his former protégé’s move, despite reports of an ongoing contractual dispute between the fighter and his former manager, but Frampton has pressed on with his own plans, signing deals with Warren and MTK, while former Irish and British champion Jamie Moore has come on board as his new trainer.

“It’s like a weight off my shoulders that I can finally talk about these things,” said Frampton.

“I’m just enjoying a change of scenery. The boys in the gym are always good craic and I’m just buzzing, happy and excited about getting in and putting in the hard graft.”

“I was buzzing after signing the contract, but now, after the press conference, I’ll let a bit more excitement get in,” said Conlan, who had the chance to study 25-year-old Ancajas in Brisbane last July, when the 25-year-old Filipino (27-1-1) featured on the same bill as Jamie’s brother Michael.

Meanwhile Coalisland European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings has joined Frampton in splitting from the McGuigan camp. Cummins attended yesterday’s Frampton press conference and later announced on Twitter: “I have parted company with Barry McGuigan as my manager, Shane McGuigan as my trainer, and Cyclone Promotions as my promotional team. After a recent meeting it was clear that our time has come to an end as a team.”